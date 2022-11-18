Read full article on original website
Fall Guys - Official Sunken Secrets Cinematic Trailer
Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Fall Guys, revealing Season 3's Sunken Secrets is coming on November 22, 2022. These crumbling courses are in need of repair, so get ready to dodge the dangers of the deep, including wonky obstacles and the tentacles of a mighty kraken.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - All 32 Ominous Stake Locations
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have Ominous Stakes planted all over the Paldea region for players to find, collect and unlock what is behind these mysterious vault Doors. Here are all the Ominous Stake Locations in Paldea and the Shrine locations. 00:00:05 - Purple Ominous Stake Locations. 00:02:18 - Yellow Ominous...
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Hands-On Preview
It’s been over two and a half years since we first parachuted into Verdansk but Warzone’s first map still sits fondly in the hearts of fans. After an exciting saga which sprawled across two Call of Duty games, played host to a zombie outbreak, and culminated in a cataclysmic event that wiped the map clean off the face of the Warzone, it looked unlikely that we’d ever see it in all its glory again. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has different ideas however, and by dropping us back into a 120-player lobby version of Verdansk, it sets its sights on the ambitious task of bringing one of the most popular battle royales to mobile devices.
Arena Breakout - Official Closed Beta Launch Gameplay Trailer
Get another look at Arena Breakout, including gameplay, gear, and more, in this latest trailer for the tactical first-person mobile shooter game. Arena Breakout's Closed Beta test is available now to December 1, 2022.
Neural Cloud Brings Card Battles to the Girls’ Frontline Franchise
Neural Cloud is a sci-fi strategy card game that's set in the popular Girls' Frontline (GFL) franchise. You're tasked with building teams based around GFL's iconic Dolls—Androids designed for war, labor, and entertainment—and guiding them out of a ruined virtual world. The dystopian world of GFL is owned...
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Glitch Causes Frustration as Players Turn Invisible
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. As reported by PCGamesN, several players including YouTube user SuperEvan are sharing gameplay on Twitter (below) that shows them being shot and killed in Warzone 2, seemingly from nowhere, before the opponent's Kill Cam shows them standing in what should be plain sight.
Blue Stake Locations - How to Open Blue Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored blue which unlocks the blue shrine. This guide lays out all of the blue stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
Xbox Series S Gets a Massive Price Drop for Black Friday in the UK
Xbox Series S consoles have received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189.99 at both Amazon and Smyths Toys. We've already seen the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK hasn't been too far behind in following suit.
This God of War Ragnarok Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Eagle-eyed players could potentially spot a major plot twist in God of War Ragnarok fairly early on. The big, late-game plot twist in God of War Ragnarok is that Týr, the one you rescued early in the game, is not actually the Norse god of war but rather Odin in disguise. While the trickery was caught when Týr kept calling Atreus, Loki, the developers hid a tell the moment you meet him.
Marvel's Avengers: Winter Soldier Animatic Trailer
Check out the new animatic trailer announcing the arrival of Winter Soldier for Marvel's Avengers. The new character will be available for free to all players on November 29 for PC (via Steam or Stadia), Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.
How to Upgrade the Blades of Chaos (Chaos Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.
Valorant India Invitational: Singapore-Based Paper Rex Defeat Team Heretics to Win $50,000 at the Off-Season VCT Event
India's first-ever Valorant Invitational event has concluded with Singapore-based organization Paper Rex winning it all. In the hotly contested grand finale, which took place yesterday, Paper Rex defeated Spain's Team Heretics with a 3-1 margin in the best of 5 series. With this victory, the former take home the $50,000 prize money, with the latter earning a sweet purse of $20,000 as well.
God of War: Ragnarok Spoilercast w/ Director Eric Williams - Beyond 777
In this episode of Podcast Beyond, the crew joins Eric Williams, director of God of War: Ragnarok and reveal some new information about things like easter eggs that you DEFINITELY missed, why Ragnarok breaks God of War tradition, and the story behind Ragnarok's biggest optional secret!. Join Max Scoville, Jada...
Sonic Co-Creator, Yuji Naka, Arrested - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. Embracer Group has announced that Borderlands developer Gearbox now owns the Risk of Rain franchise. Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet....
How Did ‘Holiday Magic’ Land On Women?
Women are often tasked with making the holidays magical for their family, making it the most stressful time of the year.
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
10 Best High on Life Jokes We Saw During Our Fall Preview
Squanch Games stopped by to show off High on Life gameplay from a new mission in the game. We've collected the 10 best High on Life jokes we saw in this slice of the game. From destroying a small village to Mothers for Violence, there are some gags that High on Life fans are sure to enjoy.
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
