ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ho-ho-kus, NJ

Route 17 shut down in Ho-Ho-Kus after pedestrian struck on highway

By Katie Sobko, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0STc_0jGMzL1W00

A 27-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Route 17, police said.

Ho-Ho-Kus Police Chief Mike LaCroix confirmed that the woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being hit in the southbound right lane of the highway.

LaCroix said that the driver remained on the scene.

Route 17 was closed in both directions near Hollywood Avenue for more than an hour after the crash.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Route 17 shut down in Ho-Ho-Kus after pedestrian struck on highway

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search

VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Task Force Arrests Two Drug Users

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Investigations into overdoses from fentanyl in St. Cloud have resulted in the arrest of two alleged drug users. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force has been investigating multiple overdoses and overdose deaths linked to pressed fentanyl pills, commonly called M-Box 30 pills. Based on...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"

HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson.   Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
HUDSON, WI
Daily Mail

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy