A 27-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Route 17, police said.

Ho-Ho-Kus Police Chief Mike LaCroix confirmed that the woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being hit in the southbound right lane of the highway.

LaCroix said that the driver remained on the scene.

Route 17 was closed in both directions near Hollywood Avenue for more than an hour after the crash.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Route 17 shut down in Ho-Ho-Kus after pedestrian struck on highway