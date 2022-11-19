A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO