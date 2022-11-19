ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOKI FOX 23

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa apartments damaged following fire

TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

5 arrested after armed robbery, police pursuit in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said five people were arrested after a man's vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Thursday night. Police say the victim was set up by someone he believed was a friend. The victim had spent the day hanging out with Norian Clark, who told the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Sapulpa Police Says 34-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend

Sapulpa Police said a man is in custody on first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, killing her Saturday morning. Family friends are heartbroken as investigators say the victim’s five children were home to witness the tragedy. "It was a relationship that went bad,” family friend,...
SAPULPA, OK
okcfox.com

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso PD says break-in suspect in custody

OWASSO, Okla. — UPDATE, 11/17/22, 4:45 p.m.: Owasso police have arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward, Junior in connection to the crimes. Investigators say a witness woke up to Ward standing over her bed with his pants down. Ward allegedly ran off when the victim woke up. Anyone with any...
OWASSO, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder

A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
