KOKI FOX 23
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
Sapulpa police: Suspect in custody after homicide near Teel and Hickory
Police say they received a call for a possible stabbing around 10:10 a.m. at a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street.
KTUL
Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
KOCO
Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
Tulsa apartments damaged following fire
TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
KTUL
5 arrested after armed robbery, police pursuit in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said five people were arrested after a man's vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Thursday night. Police say the victim was set up by someone he believed was a friend. The victim had spent the day hanging out with Norian Clark, who told the...
News On 6
Sapulpa Police Says 34-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend
Sapulpa Police said a man is in custody on first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, killing her Saturday morning. Family friends are heartbroken as investigators say the victim’s five children were home to witness the tragedy. "It was a relationship that went bad,” family friend,...
Man convicted for killing cousin with water meter key in 2020
TULSA, Okla. — A man who struck and killed his cousin with a water meter key was found guilty at trial on Thursday, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kyle Edwin Freeman, age 36, was convicted by a federal jury of first degree murder in Indian Country. On July 30,...
okcfox.com
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase on Thursday night in Tulsa are in custody, according to officers. Officers say they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
okcfox.com
Investigation into Jenks wreck, house fire expected to take longer than usual
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charred wood and melted insulation sit by the massive hole created by the truck. The scene from that overnight fire was a shock to those who live nearby. “I really have no words it’s something you never think you’d see in your lifetime and it...
OHP: Woman killed after crashing through fence, into house
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Sapulpa woman.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Owasso PD says break-in suspect in custody
OWASSO, Okla. — UPDATE, 11/17/22, 4:45 p.m.: Owasso police have arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward, Junior in connection to the crimes. Investigators say a witness woke up to Ward standing over her bed with his pants down. Ward allegedly ran off when the victim woke up. Anyone with any...
Owasso PD arrested man accused of breaking into apartments, found standing over a sleeping woman
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward Jr., for a break-in investigators said happened Wednesday. A woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom Wednesday morning when she woke up and found a man standing over her bed with his pants pulled down. The man left the home, and the victim called 911.
Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs
A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day. The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking...
Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder
A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
Tulsa Man convicted of strangling, threatening pregnant girlfriend with gun
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Tulsa man, Dakota Wayne Campus, 28, was convicted of strangling, attempting to strangle and threatening his pregnant girlfriend with a firearm on Wednesday. On Feb. 4, 2022, at around 10 a.m., the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a possible...
