ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location

By Pat Saperstein
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFTT5_0jGMz8dK00


For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants . The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s , the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis ’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”

Dear Jane’s menu is stocked with old-school options and just enough updates to keep things interesting. There’s the impressive JLC’s seafood tower (a nod to the “Halloween” actor, who’s a friend), tableside shrimp Louie, trout amandine, linguine and clams, surf and turf, cioppino and whole Maine lobster. “It’s kind of the best version of that thing you’ve had in a really beautiful setting,” Patti Röckenwagner explains. One of her favorites is the homemade fish sticks with caviar and seven-layer dip, which she says are “wildly popular.”
13950 Panay Way, Marina del Rey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022HDd_0jGMz8dK00
The sage-tinted bar is situated in a greenhouse-like structure at The Butcher’s Daughter’s new West Hollywood location.

The Butchers Daughter: And Then There Were Five

The Butcher’s Daughter , the trendy plant-based all-day restaurant that started in New York and then jumped into Venice, has opened a fifth location in West Hollywood. With a menu that doesn’t rely on fake meats and lets the produce shine — surprisingly rare in vegetarian restaurants — the airy indoor-
outdoor spot calls itself “a vegetable slaughterhouse.” Vividly hued blue butterfly risotto with pea flowers, cauliflower strip steak and corn ribs are among the imaginative dishes on the menu, which also includes pizza, pasta, cocktails and many vegan and gluten-free selections.
8755 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelosangelesbeat.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Los Angeles 2022

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If your favorite thing to make for dinner is reservations, check out the list below for some of our favorite places for autumnal feasting in LA, with no cleanup required. Whether you’d like to dine by a pool beneath swaying palms or get Creole delights to go… enjoy gorgeous views of Santa Monica or feast on an assortment of vegan options… here are some ideas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4

So long and thanks for the memories, laughs and the bagels  By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times  The quiet coastal community of Malibu was rocked on the morning of Nov. 16, as the harsh Devil Winds swirled with the news that Malibu Kitchen would be closing its doors for good on Dec. 4. […] The post After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4  appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Secret LA

L.A.-Born Stella Rosa Joins Forces With The Iconic Brandy To Present Their Newest Spirit

Born in the heart of Los Angeles in 1917 to the Riboli family, Stella Rosa has been the go-to wine for generations. Now, the beloved wine company is stepping into new territory―but they aren’t doing it alone. They have joined forces with another household name, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, Brandy Norwood to present their first-of-its-kind Stella Rosa Imported Brandy. “It was a no-brainer to be part of this partnership,” shared Norwood. “It’s a dream come true honestly.” The cleverness behind the collaboration is clear, but Steve Riboli, Vice President of Riboli Family Wines and 3rd Generation of the Riboli family, reminds us that a great deal of love and thought went behind the creation of their newest spirit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Oscar Hopefuls, Star Couples and Kid Laroi Mingle at GQ Men of the Year Bash

Good men were not in short supply on Thursday night, as GQ magazine once again invaded West Hollywood for its annual Men of the Year celebration. At the top of the Sunset Strip, the Edition Hotel played host in its lobby restaurant and adjoined garden, where impossibly chic guests rubbed shoulders. The event offers some of the best people watching on the social calendar, and this year did not disappoint. Oscar hopeful Brendan Frasier and actor-producer-director Zoe Kravitz both turned up in support of their GQ covers, flanked by notable people from film, TV, fashion, sports and music. Early arrivals...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Property Brothers’ Stars Join Variety’s Inaugural Business of Lifestyle Breakfast

Variety will host its first-ever Business of Lifestyle Breakfast, honoring lifestyle TV pioneers and rising stars who have used their platforms to drive thriving retail, e-commerce, licensing, branded products and endorsement businesses on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. Drew and Jonathan Scott, hosts and executive producers of “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” “Celebrity IOU,” “Brother vs. Brother” and many more series, will keynote the breakfast in a conversation with Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief Cynthia Littleton. The Scott brothers will discuss the growth of their Scott Brothers Entertainment production arm as well as other brands and product lines spanning retail, e-commerce, gaming, digital content, merchandise...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

American Music Awards 2022: Full Winners List

The 2022 American Music Awards aired live Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Wayne Brady. Taylor Swift was the night’s big winner, taking home all six of her nominations. Bad Bunny led the pack of nominees with eight nods, ultimately winning two. He was followed by Beyoncé, Drake and Swift with six each. The Weeknd, Adele and Harry Styles each had five nominations. This year’s awards show introduced some new categories this year, including favorite afrobeats artist, K-pop Artist, rock song and rock album, while favorite touring artist and soundtrack made a comeback after being excluded during the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
Variety

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Delight Day-One Fans at Amazon Music Live Concert

Lil Wayne has long been considered one of the best rappers alive, and on Thursday (Nov. 17), the Young Money Entertainment founder reminded all in attendance at Amazon Music Live why he’s earned that title. The new weekly concert series, held at Red Studios in Hollywood, is hosted by 2 Chainz and features top music acts performing in a live-stream that immediately follows Thursday Night Football. The crowd gathered for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz was curated via a system called DICE, which identifies day-one fans, creating a safe, intimate space for them to fully enjoy the show (despite the colder-than-usual...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA rental furniture company looks to curb industry waste

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Inside their one-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood, literally, everything is from Fernish. Avena Savage and David Pranik say they couldn’t be happier with their rental furniture. During the pandemic, the couple moved to Hawaii, but still needed to have a place in Los Angeles since they both work in the music business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy