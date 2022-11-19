ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 4

rogue squadron
2d ago

once again 💯% the fault of jay dimslee for refusing to let police pursue stolen vehicles and the stolen vehicles are then used in monstrous crimes like this

4
 

Seattle, Washington

Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle

Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
KING COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

1 dead, 1 injured following Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Saturday morning around 6:33 a.m. Tacoma police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Division Ave. and a vehicle speeding away. Officers were able to find shell casings in the parking lot of a business on the block. Shortly after, South Sound...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tukwila police officer struck by passing car

TUKWILA, Wash. — Around 8 p.m. on Friday night, a Tukwila police responded to a collision at the intersection of Grady Way and Interuban Ave S. When working the scene, the officer was struck by a passing car. The officer was taken to the hospital for further car and was released the same night.
TUKWILA, WA
auburnexaminer.com

VRFA Blotter: Bystander Started CPR Makes a Difference

The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 296 calls for service for the week of November 8-14, 2022 (last week 303). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,673 calls for service. This is a 4.1% increase from 2021 (13,130). Calls for Service Breakdown:
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Memorial held for slain Ingraham High School student

SEATTLE, Wash. — A memorial was held on Saturday, Nov. 19 to commemorate the life of the slain teenager, Ebenezer Haile, in the school shooting at Ingraham High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The memorial was held at 2 p.m. at Northwest Church in Lynwood Washington. On Nov. 8,...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police release more details on Monday shoot-out in Thurston County

Grays Harbor Sheriff Darrin Wallace, whose agency is leading the investigation into the shooting incident that left one suspect dead Monday at Old Highway 969, said in a statement that two suspects fired shots at police and citizens during the pursuit. One suspect was injured. A second injured individual was...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run; victim's mom demands justice

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 31-year-old father of two is dead after a hit-and-run in Pierce County, and his mom is now fighting to get justice. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., Maggie O’Grady says her son Kevin Mattson was hit by a car that kept driving. Mattson died in the hospital, she tells FOX 13 News.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer’s. According to the WSP, 65-year-old Ebrima Secca was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his home near 40th Ave. SW.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

