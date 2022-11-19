Read full article on original website
rogue squadron
2d ago
once again 💯% the fault of jay dimslee for refusing to let police pursue stolen vehicles and the stolen vehicles are then used in monstrous crimes like this
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
Vehicle from Renton road rage shooting recovered; 9-year-old victim out of hospital
The vehicle from a road rage shooting that put 9-year-old Isaiah Johns in the hospital has been recovered by Washington State Patrol. The stolen Mustang was found in Tukwila, according to troopers. However, the shooter is still on the loose. Officials are processing the car for evidence. Anyone with information...
Seattle, Washington
Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle
Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
bellevuereporter.com
Child shot in road rage; cold case arrest; new shopping cart rules | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, we look at a child who was shot in a road rage shooting in Renton; new rules for shopping carts on Federal Way’s streets and sidewalks; a 44-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with a Redmond cold case disappearance. LISTEN HERE:. You can also...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting after victims drive themselves to nearby hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away near the corner of Division Ave. and N. Yakima Dr. When...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
2 arrested after shooting, car crash in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood
Two people were arrested Friday after pointing a gun and firing a shot at a woman in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, the woman called 911 around 2 p.m. after two people pointed a gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
KOMO News
1 dead, 1 injured following Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Saturday morning around 6:33 a.m. Tacoma police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Division Ave. and a vehicle speeding away. Officers were able to find shell casings in the parking lot of a business on the block. Shortly after, South Sound...
KOMO News
Tukwila police officer struck by passing car
TUKWILA, Wash. — Around 8 p.m. on Friday night, a Tukwila police responded to a collision at the intersection of Grady Way and Interuban Ave S. When working the scene, the officer was struck by a passing car. The officer was taken to the hospital for further car and was released the same night.
q13fox.com
Troopers shoot at suspect accused of carjacking semi-truck, crashing it near Olympia
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol shot at a suspect after that person allegedly carjacked a semi-truck, rolled it over and refused to get out of the truck's cab, according to WSP. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 2:00 p.m., troopers announced over Twitter that southbound...
auburnexaminer.com
VRFA Blotter: Bystander Started CPR Makes a Difference
The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 296 calls for service for the week of November 8-14, 2022 (last week 303). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,673 calls for service. This is a 4.1% increase from 2021 (13,130). Calls for Service Breakdown:
KOMO News
Memorial held for slain Ingraham High School student
SEATTLE, Wash. — A memorial was held on Saturday, Nov. 19 to commemorate the life of the slain teenager, Ebenezer Haile, in the school shooting at Ingraham High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The memorial was held at 2 p.m. at Northwest Church in Lynwood Washington. On Nov. 8,...
thejoltnews.com
Police release more details on Monday shoot-out in Thurston County
Grays Harbor Sheriff Darrin Wallace, whose agency is leading the investigation into the shooting incident that left one suspect dead Monday at Old Highway 969, said in a statement that two suspects fired shots at police and citizens during the pursuit. One suspect was injured. A second injured individual was...
q13fox.com
Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run; victim's mom demands justice
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 31-year-old father of two is dead after a hit-and-run in Pierce County, and his mom is now fighting to get justice. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., Maggie O’Grady says her son Kevin Mattson was hit by a car that kept driving. Mattson died in the hospital, she tells FOX 13 News.
Chronicle
Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer’s. According to the WSP, 65-year-old Ebrima Secca was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his home near 40th Ave. SW.
Man charged after series of burglaries, attempted ATM thefts in Pierce County
A man was arrested Monday and charged with several counts of burglary and theft after a string of commercial business thefts in the South Sound late last year, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree burglary and two...
Comments / 4