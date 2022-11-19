Read full article on original website
Man found shot in grassy area on Indy's east side dies from injuries
A man has died after police say he was found shot in a grassy area on Indianapolis' north side overnight Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings
Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Keys to the Game: Colts vs. Eagles. IndyStar Colts' insider...
16-year-old boy fatally shot on Indy’s south side Friday afternoon
INDIANAPOLIS – A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. Friday, IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek East Drive. That is in Brookwood Apartments.
Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man
INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
Off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer arrested after crash in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer has been arrested after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southport Road and State Road 37. The officer was in a marked patrol vehicle...
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.
Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol
Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters
The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W. Authorities were first called around 4 p.m. to the area of...
Man arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, following road rage shooting in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers announced an arrest in connection with a road rage shooting from last week. According to the Fishers Police Department, 24-year-old Trevor Dahl of Noblesville faces multiple preliminary charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. His arrest stems from...
Man found shot, killed on Muncie street
MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was discovered lying on the street in Muncie late Thursday, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police were called to the corner of E. Willard Street and S. Blaine Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road. The man, identified as Sentarian […]
Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to...
Teens accused of targeting food delivery drivers in series of armed robberies
Police arrested two teenagers accused in a series of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers. The suspects arrested include a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old. Teens accused of targeting food delivery drivers …. Police arrested two teenagers accused in a series of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers. The suspects arrested...
Two brothers looking to revitalize Garfield Park neighborhood
Two brothers are hoping to revitalize a more than 100-year-old building in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
Business fire under investigation in Monrovia
MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) – A business fire that happened Sunday morning is under investigation in Monrovia, according to Mooresville Fire Department. At 7:42 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Main Street. First arriving crews made entry and tried to put out the fire. Firefighters were...
