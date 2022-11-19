ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Keys to the Game: Colts vs. Eagles. IndyStar Colts' insider...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
americanracehorse.com

Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol

Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police investigating road rage shooting

Fishers police are investigating after a person was shot on Thursday evening as the result of a road rage incident. According to the Fishers Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in a commercial area near 96th Street and Hague Road, just off the exit of I-69. Fishers police...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Volunteers fight crime by handing out food

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven times in the last month, IMPD homicide detectives have launched investigations into eastside murders committed in the area in and around the Martindale Brightwood communities. On Sunday, LaShauna Triplett of MLT Outreach Center rallied Warren Central High School football players to hand out the makings of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters

The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a teenager, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 man shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side

Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s …. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s not interested in higher office. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to...
ANDERSON, IN
wfft.com

Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: Semi-State

Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s …. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

2 wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two peple on the far east side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the 9000 block of East 38th Place around 6:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find two people with apparent gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 hospitalized after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in two people injured. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot. Upon arrival to the area near 38th Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
RICHMOND, IN

