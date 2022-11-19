Read full article on original website
Judy Miller
2d ago
love it I watch this video several times each time brought tears in my eyes for happiness
Reply
5
Steve Radcliff
2d ago
that's refreshing. A story without an animal getting killed. Thanks.
Reply
6
Related
WATCH: Heartwarming Video Shows Moment Mother Chimpanzee Reunites With Newborn at Kansas Zoo
At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (November 15), Mahale, a chimpanzee residing at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, went into labor. Zoo personnel excitedly prepared for the newest resident but soon noticed something was wrong. Mahale was struggling with her labor, putting both her and her baby in danger.
🎥 Chimpanzee mom and new baby reunited at Kansas zoo
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A baby chimp was born at The Sedgwick County Zoo this week. Chimpanzee Mahale gave birth to a baby boy via C-section performed by Dr. Laura Whisler and Dr. Janna Chibry of College Hill OB-GYN along with the Zoo Veterinary team, according to a statement from the zoo.
Try not to cry! Tear-jerking moment momma chimpanzee reunited with baby
Video shows the tear-jerking moment a momma chimpanzee was reunited with her baby.
Woman who has PTSD gifted service dog training
A woman who has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was gifted service dog training on Sunday, Nov. 20.
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
KAKE TV
Heart of KAKELand: 90-year-old delivers meals to Kansas families in need
LEON, Kan. (KAKE) - We often view history as only existing as a distant series of events; completely separated from ourselves. However, there are those like Doc Watkins who get to see great change over the course of their long and well-lived lives. Doc is a 90-Year-Old Army Veteran and...
KWCH.com
WPD: Six-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
KWCH.com
Winfield community mourns death of beloved husband, father and professor
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield community is mourning the death of a man said to have brought life to the stage and who is credited for showing how to make the most out of life. Roger Moon, a retired professor at Southwestern College, died earlier this week from brain...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years for murder of two teens
A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to murdering two teenagers in 2021 was sentenced by a judge on Friday.
Wichita churches work with Kansas Food Bank to distribute food for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and local churches worked with the Kansas Food Bank on Saturday to distribute turkey and other thanksgiving food to people in need. Central Community Church in west Wichita hosted its annual turkey drive bright and early Saturday morning. Families had the chance to get a […]
KAKE TV
Teen sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for hit-and-run death of Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by two years' probation for the hit-and-run death of a Wichita woman last year. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Bricetin Wedel will be subject to 58 months in prison if he violates probation. He pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor vehicular homicide as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. His 60-day jail sanction started last Thursday, jail records show.
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years in prison for second-degree murders
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Dontenize Kelly has been sentenced after pleading no contest to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon. The 24-year-old from Wichita has been sentenced to just over 48 years (586 months) in prison and an additional 35...
Wichita teen gets probation, jail sanction in preschool teacher’s hit-and-run crash death
Lynny Marie Poell, 26, was hit at Douglas and Greenwood in Wichita during a night out with friends last summer. She died on June 11, 2021.
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
New position at USD 308 to help kids stay with their families
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Erica Romero is the Family Support Specialist Liaison with Hutchinson USD 308. This is a pilot program designed to help kids before their family situations get bad enough to need DCF referral. "There are those needs that are just financial or a tangible resource," Romero said....
KAKE TV
After tragedy strikes food bank in small Kansas town, the littlest resident steps up in the biggest way
PEABODY, Kan. (KAKE) - Dozens of struggling residents in a small town in Marion County rely on a monthly food bank put on by the church just to get by. Just before the event this month, its freezers went out, and it lost everything. But one of the town's littlest residents stepped up in the biggest way.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 9