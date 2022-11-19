ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Judy Miller
2d ago

love it I watch this video several times each time brought tears in my eyes for happiness

Steve Radcliff
2d ago

that's refreshing. A story without an animal getting killed. Thanks.

Related
KWCH.com

WPD: Six-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Teen sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for hit-and-run death of Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by two years' probation for the hit-and-run death of a Wichita woman last year. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Bricetin Wedel will be subject to 58 months in prison if he violates probation. He pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor vehicular homicide as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. His 60-day jail sanction started last Thursday, jail records show.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years in prison for second-degree murders

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Dontenize Kelly has been sentenced after pleading no contest to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon. The 24-year-old from Wichita has been sentenced to just over 48 years (586 months) in prison and an additional 35...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
