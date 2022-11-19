ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Zocalo Food Park

This weekend I visited the Zocalo Food Park at 636 S. 6th St. It has a wide range of different cuisines that include tacos, pizza, arepas, sushi rolls, bagels and sandwiches. I met with the food park co-owner, Jesus Gonzalez. He also operates the Mazorca Taco food truck that serves Mexican style tacos, burritos, tortas, guacamole, chips and more.
Tasting Lakefront's Black Friday beers with brewer Luther Paul

Black Friday beer releases have become a tradition and nowhere in Milwaukee is this annual event ingrained more than at Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St. Of course, it’s the beers – the annual weighty brews aged in oak – but it’s also the experience; the camaraderie of lining up early with fellow malt mavens and hop heads to nab bottles of precious, extremely limited, nectar.
Debating the best Disney songs, with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

This content is in partnership with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Get your tickets now - and see you there!. A trip to see the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra – especially in its fancy Bradley Symphony Center home that's still got that new car shine – always feels magical. Next weekend, however, it'll feel even more so thanks to an extra dose of wondrous wizardry: Disney magic.
