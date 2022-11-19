Casey Anthony’s former trial judge isn’t buying her latest claims in the death of her daughter, Caylee. In an upcoming Peacock documentary on the sensational 2011 murder case, Anthony claimed that her father, George Anthony, had a history of being physically and sexually abusive, and was ultimately to blame for the 2-year-old’s disappearance and death. She allegedly claimed that he made up the little girl’s drowning to hide that he’d been abusing her. “During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive,” says Anthony, who was found not guilty of murder at trial. “My father kept telling me she was OK. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.” But Judge Belvin Perry Jr. doesn’t think her latest account of the child’s death lines up with his memory of the case, in which Anthony famously pointed the finger at her babysitter for Caylee’s disappearance. Judge Perry says other elements of the case contradict Anthony’s revised narrative as well, including the alleged stench of death coming from her vehicle at the time of her daughter’s disappearance.Read it at TMZ

