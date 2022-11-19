Read full article on original website
Related
Buster Murdaugh living in South Carolina ahead of a father's murder trial: exclusive pics
Buster Murdaugh is holed up at his girlfriend's apartment in Hilton Head as the South Carolina murder trial of his jailed and disbarred father, Alex Murdaugh, draws near.
Prosecution reveals new timeline in Murdaugh killings
In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims.
Murder accused ‘strung victim along’, court hears
A man accused of murder “strung his victim along” by telling her he would leave his partner to be with her, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is charged with murdering Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.On Tuesday at Hove Crown Court Brown continued to give evidence in his defence while being questioned by prosecuting counsel Duncan Atkinson KC.Mr Atkinson asked Brown about his “rollercoaster” relationship with Ms Ware, whom he first met as an escort, and paid for sex, in 2018, before the relationship deepened.Brown said...
Casey Anthony Trial Judge Isn’t Buying Her Latest Claims
Casey Anthony’s former trial judge isn’t buying her latest claims in the death of her daughter, Caylee. In an upcoming Peacock documentary on the sensational 2011 murder case, Anthony claimed that her father, George Anthony, had a history of being physically and sexually abusive, and was ultimately to blame for the 2-year-old’s disappearance and death. She allegedly claimed that he made up the little girl’s drowning to hide that he’d been abusing her. “During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive,” says Anthony, who was found not guilty of murder at trial. “My father kept telling me she was OK. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.” But Judge Belvin Perry Jr. doesn’t think her latest account of the child’s death lines up with his memory of the case, in which Anthony famously pointed the finger at her babysitter for Caylee’s disappearance. Judge Perry says other elements of the case contradict Anthony’s revised narrative as well, including the alleged stench of death coming from her vehicle at the time of her daughter’s disappearance.Read it at TMZ
Second Trial Underway For Former Detective Charged With 'Intentional, Cold, Calculated' Murder
Prosecutors say Alfreda Fluker fired 15 rounds into a police-issued vehicle after finding her romantic partner - also a detective - in an Alabama park with his alleged paramour. The defense, however, says, "she didn't intend to kill anybody." The second capital murder trial is underway for a former detective...
Horrifying details as teenager Wendy Stephens missing for 36 years is Green River Killer Gary Ridgway’s youngest victim
A 14-YEAR-old girl who ran away from her Denver home 36 years ago has been identified as a notorious serial killer's youngest victim. The so-called Green River Killer confessed to 71 murders - but some cops think his actual number of victims is even higher. Wendy Marie Stephens ran away...
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
FOX Carolina
This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog as she fled the scene of the crime. Destiny Thomas, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary at 2131 Walton Way, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant says that around 11:30 a.m. Sept....
Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence
Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyers Demand Charges
Attorneys for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyers Demand Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
'Dateline' Examines the 2006 Murder of Ken Juedes, Which Went Unsolved for 15 Years
No one involved in this case had anything bad to say about the marriage of Ken Juedes and Cindy Schulz-Juedes. The seemingly content couple lived in Hull, Wisc. where Ken was a pharmacist. Together they owned Monster Hall Raceway and Campground, and by all accounts had a pretty good life together.
Juror declared kingpin ‘not guilty, not guilty’ in trial ‘fix’, court hears
A juror attempted to “fix” a drugs kingpin’s trial, declaring he was “not guilty, not guilty” before even discussing the case, a court has heard.Damien Drackley was allegedly promised £5,000 to sway fellow jurors in the Warwick Crown Court case of Leslie Allen.It was part of a “concerted attempt” by Allen, 66, to evade justice in 2018 after being caught with £150,000 of cocaine and cannabis, the Old Bailey was told.While on bail, Allen also allegedly got two witnesses to lie for him, with one of them, nicknamed “Del Boy”, winking at Drackley – Juror One – from the witness...
Channel 3000
Following an arrest in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say the investigation is still far from complete. Here’s what we know
As investigators announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2017 killing of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, they also implored the public for any information they may have and said the investigation “is far from complete.”. Richard M. Allen, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged...
Dad Was Serial Killer, Woman says, as Cadaver Dogs Scour Field of Nightmares
Lucy Studey says her father forced her and her siblings to help bury his murder victims for years. Now she believes cadaver dogs have found the burial sites.
Idaho Student Murders: Police Reveal Others Were Home During Quadruple Homicide, Searching For 'Rambo'-Style Knife As Food Truck Video Shows Final Hours
Investigators are still looking into the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students, RadarOnline.com can confirm, as new information continues to come to light.Moscow Police Chief James Fry shared this week that two additional roommates were in the home at the time of the killings on Sunday. Neither were injured or held hostage.As they hunt for answers, local police have joined forces with the FBI and state police to catch the suspect and locate the murder weapon. College housemates Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were...
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Again Argues for Murderer Scott Panetti’s Execution
The State of Texas attempted last week to convince a federal judge to allow the state to execute Scott Panetti, a confirmed schizophrenic and convicted killer of Joe and Amanda Alvarado in 1992. In August 1992, Panetti and his wife, Sonja Alvarado, separated. Sonja took their 3-year-old daughter and fled...
Judge to release Jan. 6 defendant who called for violence over concerns jail conditions could hamper trial prep
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday say he would temporarily release a Capitol riot defendant accused of assaulting police and encouraging others toward violence so he can prepare for trial — despite saying he continued to believe he was a danger to the community. U.S. District Judge...
A jury recommended a life sentence for a man convicted in the slaying of a preacher's wife. Alabama is set to execute him today.
Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher's wife, even though a jury recommended he receive life imprisonment instead of a death sentence. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison on Thursday evening....
Comments / 0