North Carolina State

The Independent

Murder accused ‘strung victim along’, court hears

A man accused of murder “strung his victim along” by telling her he would leave his partner to be with her, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is charged with murdering Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.On Tuesday at Hove Crown Court Brown continued to give evidence in his defence while being questioned by prosecuting counsel Duncan Atkinson KC.Mr Atkinson asked Brown about his “rollercoaster” relationship with Ms Ware, whom he first met as an escort, and paid for sex, in 2018, before the relationship deepened.Brown said...
TheDailyBeast

Casey Anthony Trial Judge Isn’t Buying Her Latest Claims

Casey Anthony’s former trial judge isn’t buying her latest claims in the death of her daughter, Caylee. In an upcoming Peacock documentary on the sensational 2011 murder case, Anthony claimed that her father, George Anthony, had a history of being physically and sexually abusive, and was ultimately to blame for the 2-year-old’s disappearance and death. She allegedly claimed that he made up the little girl’s drowning to hide that he’d been abusing her. “During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive,” says Anthony, who was found not guilty of murder at trial. “My father kept telling me she was OK. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.” But Judge Belvin Perry Jr. doesn’t think her latest account of the child’s death lines up with his memory of the case, in which Anthony famously pointed the finger at her babysitter for Caylee’s disappearance. Judge Perry says other elements of the case contradict Anthony’s revised narrative as well, including the alleged stench of death coming from her vehicle at the time of her daughter’s disappearance.Read it at TMZ
FOX Carolina

This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog as she fled the scene of the crime. Destiny Thomas, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary at 2131 Walton Way, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant says that around 11:30 a.m. Sept....
AUGUSTA, GA
Law & Crime

Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence

Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Juror declared kingpin ‘not guilty, not guilty’ in trial ‘fix’, court hears

A juror attempted to “fix” a drugs kingpin’s trial, declaring he was “not guilty, not guilty” before even discussing the case, a court has heard.Damien Drackley was allegedly promised £5,000 to sway fellow jurors in the Warwick Crown Court case of Leslie Allen.It was part of a “concerted attempt” by Allen, 66, to evade justice in 2018 after being caught with £150,000 of cocaine and cannabis, the Old Bailey was told.While on bail, Allen also allegedly got two witnesses to lie for him, with one of them, nicknamed “Del Boy”, winking at Drackley – Juror One – from the witness...
Channel 3000

Following an arrest in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say the investigation is still far from complete. Here’s what we know

As investigators announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2017 killing of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, they also implored the public for any information they may have and said the investigation “is far from complete.”. Richard M. Allen, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged...
DELPHI, IN
RadarOnline

Idaho Student Murders: Police Reveal Others Were Home During Quadruple Homicide, Searching For 'Rambo'-Style Knife As Food Truck Video Shows Final Hours

Investigators are still looking into the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students, RadarOnline.com can confirm, as new information continues to come to light.Moscow Police Chief James Fry shared this week that two additional roommates were in the home at the time of the killings on Sunday. Neither were injured or held hostage.As they hunt for answers, local police have joined forces with the FBI and state police to catch the suspect and locate the murder weapon. College housemates Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were...
MOSCOW, ID
dallasexpress.com

Texas Again Argues for Murderer Scott Panetti’s Execution

The State of Texas attempted last week to convince a federal judge to allow the state to execute Scott Panetti, a confirmed schizophrenic and convicted killer of Joe and Amanda Alvarado in 1992. In August 1992, Panetti and his wife, Sonja Alvarado, separated. Sonja took their 3-year-old daughter and fled...
TEXAS STATE

