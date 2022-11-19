To fight wage theft, California gets strong assist from partnering with worker centers

Read full article on original website
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
‘Failure is not an option’: California reveals ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gases
THE CALIFORNIA AIR Resources Board has unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the plan would radically reshape...
foxla.com
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
POLITICO
California’s $25 billion problem
THE BUZZ: The state’s firehose of funding could slow to a trickle. The warning signs have been flashing for months, and yesterday the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office made it clear: California is likely facing a significant budget deficit — an estimated $25 billion next year, with ongoing, albeit smaller, projected shortfalls in years to follow.
How ‘blue’ is California? What the midterm election tells us
California could be more purple than blue. Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates. The miniature “red wave” allowed some House Republicans in California to retain their seats in the U.S. Congress. However, other […]
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
After defeat of propositions 26 and 27, what comes next for sports betting in California?
AFTER STOCKPILING NEARLY half a billion dollars in campaign cash and inundating Californians with ads, the pitched — and sometimes confusing — battle over sports betting drew to a close on the evening of Nov. 8. The upshot? Nothing changes. Voters rejected two separate measures to legalize sports...
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
KTLA.com
Here is why 22 California lawyers recently lost their licenses to practice
Perjury, fraud, stealing from clients. Those are among the reasons 22 California attorneys were disbarred in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the Bar Association of California announced Wednesday. In all, 62 lawyers have lost their licenses in 2022, so far. Among them, Joseph Miranda Hoats, who was disbarred due...
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
DOJ: 20 people, including employees, convicted in California DMV corruption cases
Over a dozen people in California were convicted and sentenced in connection to a series of Department of Motor Vehicle corruption cases throughout the state, including in the Los Angeles area, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said in a news release that the 20 defendants included DMV employees, owners of trucking schools, […]
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Why California’s electric vehicle proposition built on taxing millionaires failed at the polls
VOTING DOWN PROPOSITION 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as recently as June, told pollsters that they were either considering or had already purchased an electric car. Most named air pollution, wildfire and climate change as areas of major personal concern.
KTVU FOX 2
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
LocalNewsMatters.org
