ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce Hosts Business Expo

On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo. Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce Hosts Business …. On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo. Family Looking for Closure after Son’s Death Seven …. The family...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

MA ROCKET CITY XMAS LIGHT SHOW OPENS

Family Looking for Closure after Son’s Death Seven …. The family of Tyler Berryhill is looking for answers 7 years after his death. The University of North Alabama is hosting an esports gaming tournament this weekend. Federal court hears arguments on Alabama law banning …. A federal court is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Doctors Promote 'flu Shot Friday' on Nov. 18

Alabama is experiencing one of the nation's worst flu outbreaks, so doctors with the Alabama Medical Association are promoting a campaign, 'Flu Shot Friday' to encourage everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the virus. Alabama Doctors Promote ‘flu Shot Friday’ on Nov. …. Alabama is...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Meet Raven, News 19's Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Meet Raven! She is 7 to 9 years old, 73 lb. senior shepherd mix living at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. She is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week!. Meet Raven, News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!. Meet Raven! She is 7 to 9...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Lake Guntersville’s Bald Eagles

By Bonita Wilborn WAAY Channel 31 in Huntsville hosts a segment called Alabama Original. A recent airing of Alabama featured […]. By Bonita Wilborn WAAY Channel 31 in Huntsville hosts a segment called Alabama Original. A recent airing of Alabama featured a local photographer, John Pate of Grant, his great collection of photos, and his love of bald eagles. The show was titled, Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville.”John Pate…
HUNTSVILLE, AL
greatdaysoutdoors.com

Crappie Fishing Secrets for the Fall

While visitors arrive by the thousands each year to sample Lake Guntersville bass fishing, crappie catches are mainly confined to locals, most of whom are quite content to keep their fall crappie fishing secrets to themselves. Crappie are generally not the first consideration when people discuss Lake Guntersville fishing. The...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Tuscumbia Appoints New Mayor

Council member William Foster was appointed to fill the open position as Tuscumbia's Mayor. Council member William Foster was appointed to fill the open position as Tuscumbia's Mayor. Family Looking for Closure after Son’s Death Seven …. The family of Tyler Berryhill is looking for answers 7 years after...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
altoday.com

All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Three Huntsville schools among those graded an F by the state

The grades are in for schools for the 2021-2022 school district and three Huntsville schools failed. This is the first time the state has released grades for schools since the 2018-2019 school year. Out of the 31 school districts throughout the state, 79 schools received failing grades. North Alabama schools...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy