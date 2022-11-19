Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce Hosts Business Expo
On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo.
The Best Place To Live In Alabama
Quality of life, citywide amenities, park systems, and a strong job market are just some of the reasons why this northern Alabama city is so popular.
WHNT-TV
MA ROCKET CITY XMAS LIGHT SHOW OPENS
The family of Tyler Berryhill is looking for answers 7 years after his death. The University of North Alabama is hosting an esports gaming tournament this weekend. A federal court is hearing arguments on Alabama law banning gender-affirming care for minors.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Doctors Promote 'flu Shot Friday' on Nov. 18
Alabama is experiencing one of the nation's worst flu outbreaks, so doctors with the Alabama Medical Association are promoting a campaign, 'Flu Shot Friday' to encourage everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the virus.
Limestone County Sheriff Office makes a trip to Buc-ees ahead of grand opening
Buc-ee's opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
WHNT-TV
Meet Raven, News 19's Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Meet Raven! She is 7 to 9 years old, 73 lb. senior shepherd mix living at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. She is this week's News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
northjacksonpress.com
Lake Guntersville’s Bald Eagles
By Bonita Wilborn WAAY Channel 31 in Huntsville hosts a segment called Alabama Original. A recent airing of Alabama featured local photographer, John Pate of Grant, his great collection of photos, and his love of bald eagles. The show was titled, Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville.
greatdaysoutdoors.com
Crappie Fishing Secrets for the Fall
While visitors arrive by the thousands each year to sample Lake Guntersville bass fishing, crappie catches are mainly confined to locals, most of whom are quite content to keep their fall crappie fishing secrets to themselves. Crappie are generally not the first consideration when people discuss Lake Guntersville fishing. The...
WHNT-TV
Tuscumbia Appoints New Mayor
Council member William Foster was appointed to fill the open position as Tuscumbia's Mayor.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
WDEF
Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years
One Huntsville man shows his dedication to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football program by attending every single game for the past 50 years. For those that live in the great state of Alabama, it is a requirement from a young age to pick which college football team you pledge your alliance to.
WAFF
Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
altoday.com
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
Madison County Commission votes against including Juneteenth on 2023 county schedule
Madison County Commission postponed the inclusion of Juneteenth on its holiday calendar for the third consecutive time.
WAAY-TV
Three Huntsville schools among those graded an F by the state
The grades are in for schools for the 2021-2022 school district and three Huntsville schools failed. This is the first time the state has released grades for schools since the 2018-2019 school year. Out of the 31 school districts throughout the state, 79 schools received failing grades. North Alabama schools...
