Idaho murders - live: Victim’s sister says she called man 7 times before killings as families condemn rumours

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
 4 days ago

One of the four University of Idaho students brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home allegedly called the same man seven times shortly before the killings.

Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college town of Moscow on 13 November.

Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified.

Now, Goncalves’ sister Alivea has claimed that she made seven calls to a man between 2.26am and 2.44am on the night of the murders - which police believe took place between 3am and 4am.

Meanwhile, victims’ families have hit out at online speculation over the mysterious murders.

Jeffrey Kornodle told The Independent that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called his daughter’s brutal murder his “worst nightmare.”

A coroner’s report released Friday revealed the victims were “likely sleeping” when they were stabbed multiple times with a large knife.

Pearl Neisinger
3d ago

I'm praying for all these parents and friends and family that just lost there loved ones in such a horrific way 😢 💔. I really pray they find this evil person that did this to them all , I can't even put into words how heartbroken I am for all these people .May God wrap his arms around you all😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔

3d ago

we have all this technology but we can't identify phones in the nearby area, nobody seen anything. no clues? Very odd situation

Antwenette Johnson
4d ago

this is a tragedy but the roommate should not have ever been allowed to go home they would have been in jail first and why didn't they call the police why didn't they try to help two and four adds up to six people my God what is going on at these universities

The Independent

