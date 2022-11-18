Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Outgoing College Station Mayor Karl Mooney reflects on his time serving city
“There was a gentleman who when I was very young and walking to school, I would pass by his house every day,” Mooney recalled. “And he had a nice little white-picket fence in front, and he was always outside doing some work. I was walking by one day and I saw some flowers that he had and I commented to him how pretty his flowers were. I was walking to first grade and we ended up having a pleasant little conversation and that continued on.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Outgoing Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson reflects on his time serving city
In 2016, prior to serving the first of his two, three-year terms as mayor of the city of Bryan, Andrew Nelson said he wanted to find the best way to serve the community. “I have always loved the idea of serving,” he said earlier this week, shortly before his term expired. “After 9/11, I wanted to join the military [but] we had a newborn baby and my wife made it very clear I needed to find other ways to serve to allow those that serve us; to justify their sacrifices by living a life worthy of their service, but also finding ways to serve them and others.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Make do with what Bryan already has
I understand it is business as usual and always will be, but that is not a good thing for taxpayers. New buildings, new parks is just a way for the Bryan City Council to appropriate money to increase its budget. Council members do this by spending every penny allotted in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Let's do something on political signs
Now that the elections are over, we can begin to see the clearing of campaign signs everywhere. From front lawns, busy intersections, and enormous billboards throughout the country, the obnoxious advertisements go away. I personally do not like campaign signs for a few reasons:. First, Democracy instills the principle of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 20
The Brazos Valley Chorale's annual holiday concert, "O, Holy Night," will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Presbyterian Church (1100 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan). Tickets are $20 for adults; $5 for students; under 6 is free) and are available at bvchorale.org or may be purchased at the door.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title
Texas A&M University can add another national championship to its list. This time in meat judging. The Aggie meat judging team, comprised of 10 students, claimed the American Meat Science Association’s 2022 International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest team title last Sunday in Dakota City, Nebraska. The team took first place in beef grading, total beef, lamb judging, pork judging, specifications and placings, and placed second in reasons and beef judging to claim the championship.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Health District encourages vaccines amidst rise in flu cases
The number of confirmed flu cases is reaching record highs in Brazos County, according to a news release from the Brazos County Health District on Thursday. Because of this, health officials are encouraging members of the community to get their flu vaccine. As of Thursday, there were 1,068 confirmed flu cases reported in November across the county in comparison to 732 in November 2021 and 582 in November 2020, according to the Health District’s website.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Takuto Endo places fifth on men’s platform at Texas Diving Invitational
AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Takuto Endo finished fifth in men’s platform diving with 323.55 points on Saturday at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Rhett Hensley finished ninth in men’s platform diving (287.85). Alyssa Clairmont led the Aggie women with...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls take second, Rudder third at recent gymnastics meet
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team placed second with Rudder third at the Region 2 Compulsory Invitational on Friday at Rudder. Round Rock won the nine-team meet with 114.1 points followed by Consol (113.95) and Rudder (113.25). Rudder’s Savannah Hall won the balance beam and placed second in the floor...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Bottego, Povzner finish third, fourth in men’s 3-meter springboard at Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego finished third and Victor Povzner fourth in the men’s 3-meter springboard event Friday at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. Stanford’s Jack Ryan won the men’s 3-meter dive with 411.85 points. Bottego had 387.35, and Povzner had...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station, Brazos Christian football teams set playoff times for next week
College Station will meet Georgetown at 6 p.m. Friday in Class 5A Division I regional semifinal action at Waco ISD Stadium. The matchup of 10-2 teams is a rematch. Geogetown won 49-38 in District 11-5A-I play on Oct. 21. They ended up sharing the district crown with A&M Consolidated. Brazos...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team drops first of two matches at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Missouri 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 on Saturday in the first of two Southeastern Conference matches this weekend at the Hearnes Center. Missouri (9-16, 2-13) outhit A&M .291 to .150 and had more blocks (6-4), aces (8-4) and digs (50-39). Caroline...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville upsets Bellville 9-3 in defensive battle
NAVASOTA — The Madisonville football team scored 41 points in a playoff victory last week over La Grange, but the Mustangs’ defense led the way Friday in a 9-3 victory over undefeated Bellville in the Class 4A Division II area playoffs at Rattler Stadium. After a scoreless first...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie men's swimming team wins Art Adamson Invitational
The Texas A&M men’s swimming team won the team title at the Art Adamson Invitational on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies led after the first two days and finished Friday’s action with 1,144 points followed Alabama (845), Southern California (636.5), LSU (406), TCU (364.5) and Air Force (157).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Centerville 54, Honey Grove 13
VAN — Andrew Newman ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and Paxton Hancock had 132 yards and two scores to lead Centerville to a 54-13 victory over Honey Grove in the Class 2A Division I area playoffs Friday. Newman scored on a 39-yard run in the first quarter,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Burton 55, Rocksprings 0
JOHNSON CITY – The Burton Panthers rushed for 344 yards in plowing past the Rocksprings Angoras 55-0 in Class 2A-DII area playoff action Friday night. Second-ranked Burton (11-0) advances to play Chilton. The Panthers’ Delvin Gantt rushed for 82 yards on only three carries, including a 78-yard touchdown run to end the scoring. Tyrone Gilmon had 81 yards on two carries, including a 73-yard TD run. Quarterback Colby Beck had six carries for 69 yards with TD runs of 6 and 57 yards. He also threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Gore. Chad Schubert had four carries for 37 yards, including a 21-yard TD.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Comments / 0