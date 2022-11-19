Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: St. Mary's rallies in second half to beat Hillsboro in Missouri Class 4 quarterfinal
The St. Mary's football found itself in an unusual position on Saturday afternoon as the Dragons trailed visiting Hillsboro by six points at halftime of their Class 4 quarterfinal playoff game. The Missouri Class 3 champions a year ago before being bumped up to Class 4, St. Mary's entered ...
Prep Zone: High School State Football and Soccer highlights
ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday. FOOTBALL Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis. SOCCER Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, […]
Photos: St. Dominic makes history with win over Parkway Central in Missouri Class 4 quarterfinals
The St. Dominic football team got a big boost with the return of dynamic senior running back Jackson Overton. Overton, one of the state's best running backs as a junior when he racked up 1,642 total yards and scored 29 touchdowns, suffered a broken clavicle in the Crusaders' jamboree. He returned ...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Teams
Ava Roth 12 Jefferson (Festus) Emma Breier 12 Jefferson (Festus) Kirstyn Loyd 12 Jefferson (Festus) Paige Siebert 12 Jefferson (Festus) Claire Mosh 11 St. Pius X (Kansas City) Bennett Raterman 9 St. Pius X (Festus) Hannah Leftridge 10 St.Pius X (Festus) Aubree Lassiter 11 Webb City. Kyah Sanborn 12 Webb...
kmaland.com
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Loses 55-34 to St. Mary’s
(ST. LOUIS) The Hillsboro Hawk’s quest to get to the Class 4 football final four ended Saturday afternoon at St. Mary’s High School in south St. Louis as they lost to the Dragons 55-34. It is a final score that doesn’t tell the entire story as the Hawks led at halftime 20-14 and were tied during one point in the second half at 34-34. Hillsboro senior, Austin Romaine caught a pass from Preston Brown to get the Hawks on the scoreboard in their first possession of the game.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s Knight Signs With MAC Track/CC
(Farmington) Farmington senior Sam Knight signed this week to run cross country and track at Mineral Area College. Knight broke through this fall for the Knights when he finished 79th at state and contributed to a team 4th place finish…. Farmington coach Jordan Stone says Knight simply worked his way...
mymoinfo.com
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”
(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
KSDK
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at home near St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in O'Fallon, Missouri Saturday afternoon. One person was killed and another was injured.
Missouri lawmakers, education leaders make it easier to certify substitute teachers
Future substitute teachers in Missouri won't need as many credit hours to get a job inside the classroom.
abc17news.com
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 91 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
TODAY.com
Former Missouri senator snaps a Sunday Mug Shot with a camel!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing Mug Shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill and her sister Anne, plus more amazing viewers! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Nov. 20, 2022.
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Jefferson receives A grade from Leapfrog Group
(Festus/Crystal City) How do you know whether a hospital is providing safe care? One trusted measure comes from the Leapfrog group, an independent organization that evaluates and grades hospitals for patient safety. Leapfrog just released their latest hospital safety grades, and Mercy Hospital Jefferson earned another A rating. Not only...
mymoinfo.com
North County Primary School 1st Annual Turkey Trot For Lunch Pals Program Saturday
(Bonne Terre) North County Primary School in Bonne Terre invites you to participate in a fun event for the family this Saturday morning. Principal Leigh Ragsdale says they are calling it a Turkey Trot. Principal Ragsdale tells us a little bit more about North County Primary School’s Lunch Pals Program....
mymoinfo.com
Bid Awarded For Major Project at Potosi High School
(Potosi) A bid was accepted during this week’s Potosi Board of Education meeting for a big project planned for next year at the high school building. Superintendent Alex McCaul says Brockmiller Construction was the low bidders. The project will cost a little more than 1.9 million dollars and will...
Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivers 3,000 turkey baskets to St. Louis families
Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.
Missouri Only State to Have an Earthquake Shake 1,000,000 Miles
One of the craziest statistics you'll ever hear about Missouri is this one. Of all the earthquakes that have happened in America in recorded history, only Missouri can say it experienced one that shook one million square miles. I found this curious Missouri earthquake fact hiding in the details of...
Comments / 0