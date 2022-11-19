(ST. LOUIS) The Hillsboro Hawk’s quest to get to the Class 4 football final four ended Saturday afternoon at St. Mary’s High School in south St. Louis as they lost to the Dragons 55-34. It is a final score that doesn’t tell the entire story as the Hawks led at halftime 20-14 and were tied during one point in the second half at 34-34. Hillsboro senior, Austin Romaine caught a pass from Preston Brown to get the Hawks on the scoreboard in their first possession of the game.

