Park Hills, MO

Prep Zone: High School State Football and Soccer highlights

ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday. FOOTBALL Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis. SOCCER Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Teams

Ava Roth 12 Jefferson (Festus) Emma Breier 12 Jefferson (Festus) Kirstyn Loyd 12 Jefferson (Festus) Paige Siebert 12 Jefferson (Festus) Claire Mosh 11 St. Pius X (Kansas City) Bennett Raterman 9 St. Pius X (Festus) Hannah Leftridge 10 St.Pius X (Festus) Aubree Lassiter 11 Webb City. Kyah Sanborn 12 Webb...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th

(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
MARYVILLE, MO
Hillsboro Loses 55-34 to St. Mary’s

(ST. LOUIS) The Hillsboro Hawk’s quest to get to the Class 4 football final four ended Saturday afternoon at St. Mary’s High School in south St. Louis as they lost to the Dragons 55-34. It is a final score that doesn’t tell the entire story as the Hawks led at halftime 20-14 and were tied during one point in the second half at 34-34. Hillsboro senior, Austin Romaine caught a pass from Preston Brown to get the Hawks on the scoreboard in their first possession of the game.
HILLSBORO, MO
Farmington’s Knight Signs With MAC Track/CC

(Farmington) Farmington senior Sam Knight signed this week to run cross country and track at Mineral Area College. Knight broke through this fall for the Knights when he finished 79th at state and contributed to a team 4th place finish…. Farmington coach Jordan Stone says Knight simply worked his way...
FARMINGTON, MO
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”

(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
FARMINGTON, MO
St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break

(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
FESTUS, MO
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 91 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MISSOURI STATE
Former Missouri senator snaps a Sunday Mug Shot with a camel!

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing Mug Shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill and her sister Anne, plus more amazing viewers! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Nov. 20, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
Mercy Jefferson receives A grade from Leapfrog Group

(Festus/Crystal City) How do you know whether a hospital is providing safe care? One trusted measure comes from the Leapfrog group, an independent organization that evaluates and grades hospitals for patient safety. Leapfrog just released their latest hospital safety grades, and Mercy Hospital Jefferson earned another A rating. Not only...
FESTUS, MO
Bid Awarded For Major Project at Potosi High School

(Potosi) A bid was accepted during this week’s Potosi Board of Education meeting for a big project planned for next year at the high school building. Superintendent Alex McCaul says Brockmiller Construction was the low bidders. The project will cost a little more than 1.9 million dollars and will...
POTOSI, MO

