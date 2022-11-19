Read full article on original website
Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes new and active members with Fish Fry
Mistletoe and Moss holiday market returns to Lake Charles. Jennings memorial...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More showers around Monday and warmer this week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More wet weather appears on the way to start the work week. As we head into Monday, an upper-level disturbance will move through the area. This will bring another round of showers to SW Louisiana. It appears some lighter showers may begin as early as during the morning hours, though low level dry air may initially make it hard for some of it to reach the ground. Then it looks like some steadier activity arrives after midday and should hang around into the afternoon. By the evening, we begin to dry out. While Monday does not look to be as gloomy and wet as Saturday, cloud cover and rain will make it a chilly day with high temperatures around 50 degrees.
Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam
Mistletoe and Moss holiday market returns to Lake Charles. Artist adds holiday color to Sulphur.
Man sets state record with 8-pound brook trout catch: ‘It’s a special fish’
LAKE CITY, Colo. (Gray News) - A Colorado man set a new state record by catching a massive brook trout in Waterdog Lake near Lake City. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Lake City resident Matt Smiley caught an 8-pound, 9-ounce brook trout on Oct. 8. The fish measured 26.25 inches in length and had a girth of 16 inches.
Head of OJJ resigns Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid growing troubles in his agency, the head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice unexpectedly resigned Friday, Nov. 18. William “Bill” Sommers had headed the agency since 2020. His departure comes as the agency has dealt with multiple escapes from its juvenile...
