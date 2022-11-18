ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

HCFR reports critical injuries in two-car crash near Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area is expected to be shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash

A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to fire at multi-story building in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Cenith Drive in North Myrtle Beach Friday night. Crews arrived and reported a working fire from the top floor of the building, and quickly isolated it to one unit on the top floor with minimal impacts to other units, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car crashes through fence, hits home in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed through a fence Wednesday and hit a home in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened in the area of Chateau Drive and Gailard Drive, HCFR said. Two cars crashed and one of the vehicles drove through a fence, hit a shed […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on 2 new stations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue broke ground Friday on two new multi-million dollar fire stations. Both stations will cost approximately $2.5 million and are estimated to be built in early 2024. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the goal is for everyone in Horry County to live within five miles of […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigating gun incident at scene of crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a “gun incident” followed by an early morning crash. According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive. No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community. News13 asked […]
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Capt. Christine Berry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “First Responder Friday,” we introduce you to Capt. Christine Berry with Horry County Fire Rescue. “I wanted to do something that I felt like every day would give back to the community,” Berry said. And that’s exactly what her job entails. Twenty-two and a half years dedicated […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

