Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
Related
WMBF
HCFR reports critical injuries in two-car crash near Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area is expected to be shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash
A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Officials: Person hit by car on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach dies, man charged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who was hit by a car Friday night on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach died shortly after, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Timothy Jodoin, 55, of Myrtle Beach, was hit by a car at about 5:50 p.m. and was taken to Grand Strand Regional […]
House fire on Socastee Boulevard displaces 3, blocks lanes of traffic
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a reported house fire Saturday in the Socastee area that displaced three people and blocked multiple lanes of traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 4:47 p.m. on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard, HCFR said. According to HCFR, the fire is now under […]
Charges dropped against South Carolina deputy after 2 died in flooded van
MARION, S.C. — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018's Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van's driver, former Horry...
wpde.com
Crews respond to fire at multi-story building in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Cenith Drive in North Myrtle Beach Friday night. Crews arrived and reported a working fire from the top floor of the building, and quickly isolated it to one unit on the top floor with minimal impacts to other units, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said.
WMBF
1 hurt in Little River crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
Crews respond to Saturday morning fire in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Georgetown County early Saturday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Bertie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officials asked the public to avoid the area. Limited details are available.
3 arrested after rolling shootout, crash on Burcale Road in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged three Myrtle Beach men after a rolling shootout and crash early Wednesday morning on Burcale Road, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Ty’que Crawford, 22, Jyrese Crawford, 23, who are brothers, and Jordan Gore, 21, were arrested by Horry County […]
wpde.com
Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
Car crashes through fence, hits home in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed through a fence Wednesday and hit a home in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened in the area of Chateau Drive and Gailard Drive, HCFR said. Two cars crashed and one of the vehicles drove through a fence, hit a shed […]
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on 2 new stations
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue broke ground Friday on two new multi-million dollar fire stations. Both stations will cost approximately $2.5 million and are estimated to be built in early 2024. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the goal is for everyone in Horry County to live within five miles of […]
Horry County police investigating gun incident at scene of crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a “gun incident” followed by an early morning crash. According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive. No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community. News13 asked […]
Domestic disturbance leads to deputy-involved shooting in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies said a barricaded suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning. WCSO responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Red Road in Kingstree when they learned an armed man barricaded himself and a hostage in a home. Deputies said the […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. woman loses everything in house fire, shares journey of starting over
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family of four and their dog are without a home after a fire burned their house Monday morning. The fire happened on Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road in the Socastee area around 11 a.m. Renter Jessica Kraman said she was volunteering at...
First Responder Friday: Capt. Christine Berry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “First Responder Friday,” we introduce you to Capt. Christine Berry with Horry County Fire Rescue. “I wanted to do something that I felt like every day would give back to the community,” Berry said. And that’s exactly what her job entails. Twenty-two and a half years dedicated […]
22-year-old charged with murder after Halloween weekend shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a Halloween weekend shooting in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office. Griffin Austin Fenters, 22, of Lake City, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two […]
4 students on Horry County school bus involved in crash; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students were on an Horry County school bus involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Aynor, but none of them was injured, a district spokesperson said. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at S. Main Street and Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No additional information […]
WMBF
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
Comments / 2