Read full article on original website
Related
Launch of SoundHound Dynamic Interaction Marks Groundbreaking New Era for Human-Computer Interaction
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today introduced Dynamic Interaction™, a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI that raises the bar for human-computer interaction by not only recognizing and understanding speech, but also responding and acting in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005459/en/ Dynamic Interaction is a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI (Photo: Business Wire)
The Place of Artificial Intelligence in Digital Marketing
As an AI and Blockchain Expert, I was invited to an interview to discuss AI and digital marketing. We discussed artificial intelligence applications in marketing and digital marketing in the next few years. We talked about recent trends such as social media influencers and issues related to that topic, fake influencers, bought followers, young generation following the wrong advice. We also touched on issues with global-scale digital marketing campaigns, such as negative comments.
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Verta Continues Strong Momentum with Growing Demand for Its Operational AI Platform and Launch of Next-Generation Model Management System for AI-Driven Enterprises
Verta, the Operational AI company, today announced strong momentum with continued adoption and enhancement of its Operational AI platform, the launch of its Enterprise Model Management system for AI-driven enterprises, the debut of its Verta Insights research group to conduct primary research on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and expanded hiring of industry experts to meet growing market demand and delivery to support its customers.
Israel's Elbit Systems unveils its tiny but powerful search and attack drone
Lanius, a novel drone-based search-and-attack loitering munition, is built for short-range operation and can be deployed manually or by a multicopter, which is Legion-X compatible. The autonomous networked fighting system Legion-X is built on robotic platforms and diverse swarms. The creative modular solution offers a comprehensive, all-in-one system for planning,...
dornob.com
MIT’s Frighteningly Fast Robot Cheetah Uses AI to Break Speed Records
The robotic cheetah developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) just keeps getting more advanced. Since its debut in 2015, the four-legged, dog-sized robot known as “Mini Cheetah” has learned how to backflip, taught itself to run, and broken speed records, hitting its fastest speed ever (nearly 13 feet per second) last March.
TechSpot
Nvidia and Microsoft working to bring a GPU-based, AI supercomputer to the cloud
Forward-looking: Nvidia and Microsoft are working on a virtual supercomputer with GPU-based Azure instances. The design goal is to accelerate the latest AI algorithms to create even more weirdly realistic artworks or conduct AI research. Generative AI models prove helpful for many applications. Machine learning algorithms can create uncanny imagery...
marktechpost.com
Meet ‘Chinese CLIP,’ An Implementation of CLIP Pretrained on Large-Scale Chinese Datasets with Contrastive Learning
Contrastive Language-Image Pretraining, or CLIP, is a training method that differs from standard technics used by the vision community. A large dataset of over 400 million image-text pair data from the web is used to pretrain the contrastive learning-based CLIP model. Despite the method’s simplicity, CLIP displayed competitive performance in zero-shot image classification across a variety of datasets and not only excelled in vision-language retrieval. It also served as a vision foundation model. In the community of Chinese multimodal representation learning, however, no such model precisely adheres to CLIP’s architecture.
marktechpost.com
What is Machine Learning as a Service? Benefits And Top MLaaS Platforms
Machine learning uses statistical analysis to generate prediction output without requiring explicit programming. It employs a chain of algorithms that learn to interpret the relationship between datasets to achieve its goal. Unfortunately, most data scientists are not software engineers, which can make it difficult to scale up to meet the needs of a growing firm. Data scientists can easily handle these complications thanks to Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS).
beckersdental.com
SmileDirectClub launches AI-guided scanning platform
Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub launched an artificial intelligence-guided platform that shows patients projected treatment outcomes. On the SmileMaker Platform, patients can use their phone's camera to capture 3D scans of their teeth, bite and alignment and receive a look at their potential new smile within minutes. Patients can then provide more scans through the company's at-home impression kit or local offices. The information is then uploaded to SmileDirectClub's virtual platform for review by a state-licensed dentist or orthodontist to determine candidacy for clear aligner therapy.
Gelesis Reports Upcoming Participation in Wolfe Research’s Annual Consumer Growth Conference
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) (“Gelesis” or the “Company”), the maker of Plenity for weight management, today announced that its Chief Operating & Commercial Officer, David Pass, Pharm.D., will be featured in a panel discussion at Wolfe Research’s virtual Consumer Growth Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005103/en/ Plenity is inspired by nature and FDA cleared to aid in weight management. (Photo: Business Wire)
ValueWalk
Next Generation On-chain DEX Aggregator 3Route Launches on Tezos
Powered by the Tezos blockchain, 3Route enables cost-efficient and secure swap transactions across multiple liquidity sources. 3Route enables users to cut costs by utilizing most of the Tezos DEXes’ liquidity in one secure swap. 3Route, a decentralized exchange protocol launches a next generation on-chain DEX aggregator powered by the...
futurumresearch.com
AMD Epyc Server Launch
The Six Five team discusses the AMD Epyc Server Launch. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
futurumresearch.com
New Amazon and US Agency for International Development Partnership to Boost Climate Funding for Women
The News: Amazon and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) are partnering to boost climate funding for women. The Amazon and USAID partnership will support female entrepreneurs, providing them with necessary resources to address inequities in the climate finance arena. Amazon is pledging an initial $53 million in investments. Read the full announcement from Amazon.
techeblog.com
Elbit Systems’ LANIUS Drone Has NVIDIA AI Computer, Carries Both Lethal and Non-Lethal Payloads
Elbit System’s LANIUS drone is designed to carry both lethal and non-lethal payloads, or in other words, explode upon reaching its intended target. These unmanned aerial vehicles sit atop a larger drone and can be deployed from there, thanks to its relatively light 2.76-pound frame. On a full charge, the small lithium battery is good for a flight time of up to 7-minutes.
agritechtomorrow.com
Implementing Multi-Level Mobile Vertical Racking Systems
Sozo has a world-class operational facility with 40+ cultivars, leading genetics, and consistently high total cannabinoids and terpenoids. Sozo is committed to using technology, methods, and tools that inspire innovation and maximize sustainability. ABOUT SOZO. Sozo cultivates, processes (concentrate), and sells quality cannabis products in stores they feel good about....
CNBC
Testing Meta’s Quest Pro VR headset with CNBC Technology Executive Council members
Meta is betting that businesses, not consumers, will be the first big market for its $1,500 headset. Reality Labs Vice President Ash Jhaveri said the headset enables wearers to be fully present and focused, unlike when they use their smartphones. Two CNBC Technology Executive Council members tested out Meta's new...
KTEN.com
Explore vivid: dji releases the new mavic 3 classic
Originally Posted On: https://drdrone.ca/blogs/drone-news-drone-help-blog/dji-mavic-3-classic-release. DJI just released its latest drone in the Mavic series, an updated version of the Mavic 3 called the DJI Mavic 3 Classic. With an improved camera system and cutting-edge technology, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic is an excellent new addition to the Mavic series. It uses the powerful Hasselblad L2D-20c camera to capture incredible natural colors. The safety features are paramount, ensuring the drone never runs into trouble during flight. With intelligent features and versatile accessories, the Mavic 3 Classic is one of DJI’s best drones yet.
Comments / 0