New York State

94.3 Lite FM

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?

The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates

Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

11 Famous Dicks from New York State

Alright, get your head out of the gutter. We're not talking about that. We're taking a look at the most famous people named Dick (and Richard) from New York state. You'll have to open an Incognito window for that other type of search. (Also, Tommy Lee was born in Greece, not New York.)
Power 93.7 WBLK

Over 5 Feet Of Snow Crushed These New York Towns

Thousands of people across New York State are digging themselves out after a massive lake-effect snowstorm slammed into the "Snow Belt" areas of New York State. The lake-effect snow started on Thursday and continued through early Sunday morning. The snow turned out to be historic in parts of New York with several towns in the "Empire State" getting over 5 feet of snow.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?

Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!
101.5 WPDH

Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
94.3 Lite FM

Deer Crashes Through Window of New York State Nursing Home

We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
JOHNSTOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately

I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Literal Dumpster Fire Cost a New York Man Thousands

There's plenty of metaphorical dumpster fires in New York: traffic after a fender-bender on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge, the crowds of leaf-peeping tourists each fall, or when your uncle decides to ask everybody who they voted for over Thanksgiving dinner. Finally, we can add a real one to the list.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

