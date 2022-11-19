Read full article on original website
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
Facebook & Twitter Laying Off Over Nearly 1,500 New York Workers
Social media sites announced massive layoffs that will impact many Empire State residents. Twitter and Facebook both announced massive layoffs from offices in New York State. Twitter is separating 418 employees based at its office in New York City on West 17th Street, according to a WARN notice. The WARN...
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
They’re spreading! Spotted lanternflies confirmed in 16 NY counties
In New York, the beautiful but invasive spotted lanternfly is not just a New York City problem. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of spotted lanternflies – by using community reports and digital mapping – shows that at least 16 New York counties have confirmed sightings of the bug to date.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?
The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
11 Famous Dicks from New York State
Alright, get your head out of the gutter. We're not talking about that. We're taking a look at the most famous people named Dick (and Richard) from New York state. You'll have to open an Incognito window for that other type of search. (Also, Tommy Lee was born in Greece, not New York.)
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
Over 5 Feet Of Snow Crushed These New York Towns
Thousands of people across New York State are digging themselves out after a massive lake-effect snowstorm slammed into the "Snow Belt" areas of New York State. The lake-effect snow started on Thursday and continued through early Sunday morning. The snow turned out to be historic in parts of New York with several towns in the "Empire State" getting over 5 feet of snow.
Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?
Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Deer Crashes Through Window of New York State Nursing Home
We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately
I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
Startling: Poacher With a Crossbow Caught in Ulster County
Hunting season is in full swing in New York, but not everyone is playing by the rules. A sneaky poacher in Ulster County was recently snared on an illegal outing, and how they were caught was something straight out of a movie. Legal Hunting Season in New York State. Deer...
Literal Dumpster Fire Cost a New York Man Thousands
There's plenty of metaphorical dumpster fires in New York: traffic after a fender-bender on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge, the crowds of leaf-peeping tourists each fall, or when your uncle decides to ask everybody who they voted for over Thanksgiving dinner. Finally, we can add a real one to the list.
NY outlines cannabis license regulations ahead of public comment period
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is expanding its proposed regulations for the seven different types of adult-use cannabis license types that will fully launch the adult-use cannabis program in New York. The expanded regulations will be considered by the Cannabis Control Board during...
