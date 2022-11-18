New Amazon and US Agency for International Development Partnership to Boost Climate Funding for Women

Read full article on original website
Related
futurumresearch.com
Building a ROI-driven Plan for Mid-Market Procurement
In this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast, I’m joined by Chris Haydon, former president of SAP Procurement Solutions, and more recently, a consultant and current board member of ConvergentIS, for a conversation about taking procurement processes to the next level and the benefits that organizations can realize along the way.
New Zealand forecasts recession in 2023 as it delivers largest rate hike in history
New Zealand’s reserve bank has forecast that the country will tip into recession in 2023, and has lifted the official cash rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points, to 4.25%. The cash rate hike, announced on Wednesday, is the largest in the central bank’s history, and comes as it...
Comments / 0