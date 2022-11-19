ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party

By Ashley Rushford
 2 days ago
Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates .

Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves.

The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with soft makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail.

The length of her dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if “The Kardashians” star completed her look with pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals, sharp boots or a stylish set of mules.

“I’m so excited to be part of Jean Paul Gaultier’s official launch on FWRD. I have always been a huge fan of Gaultier and the Cyber Collection. As creative director and a big fan of ’90s fashion, edgy prints, and the way the clothes have simple lines but help you stand out — it’s an honor to be able to share his vision with our customers,” Jenner explained.

When it comes to fashion, Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, chic trench coats and slacks. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

