ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kim Jong Un's daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch

By Philip Wang, Yoonjung Seo, Brad Lendon, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea — believed to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy