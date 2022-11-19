Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.
Elizabeth Holmes Was Just Sentenced to More Than 11 Years Behind Bars For Fraud—Here’s When She’ll Go to Prison
After the release of The Dropout on Hulu, fans of the series are wondering where Elizabeth Holmes is now following the events of the show. Is the disgraced Theranos founder in prison? Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, launched the biomedical business Theranos—a combination of the words “therapy” and “diagnosis”—in 2003 when she was just 19 years old. Her dream was to transform the healthcare industry by developing an at-home device that could test for a variety of diseases and ailments using only a prick of blood, instead of requiring needles and countless vials for testing. To bring her vision to life, Holmes...
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who gained notoriety for her spectacular rise and fall in Silicon Valley and beyond, is scheduled to receive a sentence on Friday in a federal court in California for cheating investors in her now-defunct blood testing firm.
Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison
Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
Elizabeth Holmes Asks For 18 Months Home Stay Instead of Jail After the Former Theranos CEO Was Convicted of Fraud
The filing argued the "real" Holmes has been obscured by "media vitriol."
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
U.S. seeks 15 years for Elizabeth Holmes over Theranos fraud
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should spend 15 years in prison and pay $800 million in restitution to investors defrauded in the blood testing start-up, U.S. prosecutors recommended late on Friday.
Comments / 0