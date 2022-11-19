TUCSON, Ariz. – Two senior slot receivers returned to Washington State's lineup, but the Cougars played without a starter on their offensive line. Seventh-year WSU slotback Renard Bell is back in action after missing the past four weeks with an arm injury. Incarnate Word transfer Robert Ferrel went down with an injury last weekend in the Cougs' win over Arizona State, but he suited up for WSU's Pac-12 matchup Saturday afternoon against Arizona. Right guard Ma'ake Fifita also suffered an injury versus ASU that kept him sidelined against the Wildcats.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO