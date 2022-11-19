Read full article on original website
WSU rewind: Cougars pass defense meets nation's top passing offense in high-stakes Apple Cup
PULLMAN – In-state rivals riding hot streaks will meet for a late-night kickoff in wintry weather on the Palouse. Washington State scored its third consecutive win, toppling Arizona in the desert. Later Saturday, 15th-ranked Washington picked up its fifth victory in a row, belting Colorado. Apparently, the conference’s schedule-makers...
'We were locked in': Washington State records four interceptions against former Cougar quarterback, takes care of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – For the Washington State faithful, Saturday’s game played out like a fantasy. For former Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura, now the signal-caller at Arizona, it was a nightmare scenario. WSU’s defense made life miserable for de Laura, who tossed a career-high four interceptions. He threw...
Slot receivers Renard Bell, Robert Ferrel return for Washington State for game versus Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Two senior slot receivers returned to Washington State's lineup, but the Cougars played without a starter on their offensive line. Seventh-year WSU slotback Renard Bell is back in action after missing the past four weeks with an arm injury. Incarnate Word transfer Robert Ferrel went down with an injury last weekend in the Cougs' win over Arizona State, but he suited up for WSU's Pac-12 matchup Saturday afternoon against Arizona. Right guard Ma'ake Fifita also suffered an injury versus ASU that kept him sidelined against the Wildcats.
TV Take: Washington State capitalizes on mistakes to beat Arizona, extend win streak
Things couldn’t have gone much better for Washington State on Saturday afternoon in Tucson, Arizona. Not only did it defeat Arizona 31-20 on the Pac-12 Networks, it also dominated the battle between the Cougars’ defense and the school’s former quarterback, Jayden de Laura. In many ways. All...
College quarterback, wide receiver shown in sideline confrontation after frustrations boil over
Arizona is hosting Washington State in Tucson. The Wildcats, who saw a 4-game losing streak snapped with an upset win against UCLA a week prior, entered Saturday needing a win to keep their hopes of a 1st bowl appearance since 2017 alive. Sadly, things haven’t gone according to plan for...
Idaho clinches postseason berth, will play at Southeastern Louisiana in first round of FCS playoffs
Events late Sunday morning at the football offices in the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome were building to a beehive of activity. Coaches and graduate assistants all had some happy urgency in their step as they moved among meeting rooms, offices and film rooms, and head coach Jason Eck constantly catching his breath as he directed the action.
Recap and highlights: Washington State intercepts former QB Jayden de Laura four times, roll past Arizona 31-20
TUCSON, Ariz. – Boil two players performance to a one-game sample and its clear Washington State has an upgrade at quarterback. Cameron Ward shined in the first half and Jayden de Laura made gaffe after gaffe in the second as the Cougars rolled to their third straight win, a 31-20 rout of Arizona in the desert.
Washington State looks to extend winning streak to three Saturday against Arizona, former Cougar quarterback
TUCSON, Ariz. – Unbeaten in November and bowl eligible once again, Washington State is riding a late surge of momentum heading into a highly anticipated final stretch of its season. The Cougars close the campaign Nov. 26 seeking their second consecutive Apple Cup victory. Before then, they’ll travel to...
Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
'We just started slow': Utah Tech uses first half run to bury Idaho 81-71
After a horrible first half in which Idaho trailed 23-7 after a 21-2 Utah Tech run, the Vandals’ Isaac Jones made a shot in the paint to stop a complete rout. Idaho played much better after that and got within five points in the closing 6 minutes on Rashad Smith’s jumper to beat an expiring clock. The comeback attempt only made an 81-71 nonconference loss to Utah Tech in Moscow, Idaho, that much tougher to take.
How to watch and what to expect as Arizona women’s basketball takes on Loyola Marymount
Arizona women’s basketball has two more games in the friendly confines of McKale Center before it heads out to play neutral site and road games. The Wildcats get that started with Loyola Marymount on Friday evening. Head coach Adia Barnes saw things she liked in her team’s games last...
2022 Maui Jim Invitational preview
Just a few days before Thanksgiving, the Arizona men's basketball team will make their way to the island of Maui, Hawaii and participate in one of college basketball's most iconic events: the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. A three-day tournament consisting of eight teams will take place at the Lahaina Civic Center, a historical venue that holds just 2,400 seats and has been the tournament's host since 1987.
Things to watch: No. 21 Idaho must avoid upset against Idaho State to keep playoff hopes alive
The Football Championship Subdivision playoffs remain a goal for the Idaho Vandals, who made the tournament in 10 of 11 seasons between 1985-95 and reached the semifinals in 1988 and 1993, before embarking on a two-decade run in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Since returning to the FCS and the Big Sky Conference in 2018, Idaho could not post a winning season, until now.
Former Arizona softball stars Dejah Mulipola and Alyssa Denham bring home gold with Team USA
Former Arizona Wildcats are no strangers to USA Softball rosters. The latest to bring home gold medals are pitcher Alyssa Denham and catcher Dejah Mulipola, who helped Team USA go 9-0 at the WBSC Pan Am Women’s Championship in Guatemala City, Guatemala on Saturday. Mulipola has been a mainstay...
Things to watch: Eastern Washington hopes to end season on a high note against Northern Colorado
Last week against Montana, Eastern Washington turned to redshirt freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas in the second half with the game – which ended in a 63-7 Grizzlies’ victory – already out of hand, 42-0. It was the first significant stretch of play for Visperas, the only quarterback...
Eastern Washington Eagles at Idaho Vandals
Friday Night Fever Playoff Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 11 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 18 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Casteel defeats Cesar Chavez 70-30 Highland defeats Perry 57-22 Mesa defeats Corona...
Marana advances to the 5A quarterfinals with win over Phoenix Sunnyslope
No. 8 Marana held off No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope, 26-17, in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs in front of their home crowd on Friday night. “I’m just excited for the boys. This group of seniors has been with each other since middle school and elementary,” Marana head coach Phillip Steward said. “They grew up in this neighborhood. They’ve all seen what Marana has done in the past and they wanted to get an opportunity at it.”
Newly formed tackle football team wins first state football championship
A small Phoenix school is celebrating a huge win! Maryvale Preparatory Academy recently won the CAA State Football Championship.
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landing
Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
