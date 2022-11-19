ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

nbcrightnow.com

Slot receivers Renard Bell, Robert Ferrel return for Washington State for game versus Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Two senior slot receivers returned to Washington State's lineup, but the Cougars played without a starter on their offensive line. Seventh-year WSU slotback Renard Bell is back in action after missing the past four weeks with an arm injury. Incarnate Word transfer Robert Ferrel went down with an injury last weekend in the Cougs' win over Arizona State, but he suited up for WSU's Pac-12 matchup Saturday afternoon against Arizona. Right guard Ma'ake Fifita also suffered an injury versus ASU that kept him sidelined against the Wildcats.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

'We just started slow': Utah Tech uses first half run to bury Idaho 81-71

After a horrible first half in which Idaho trailed 23-7 after a 21-2 Utah Tech run, the Vandals’ Isaac Jones made a shot in the paint to stop a complete rout. Idaho played much better after that and got within five points in the closing 6 minutes on Rashad Smith’s jumper to beat an expiring clock. The comeback attempt only made an 81-71 nonconference loss to Utah Tech in Moscow, Idaho, that much tougher to take.
MOSCOW, ID
Arizona Daily Wildcat

2022 Maui Jim Invitational preview

Just a few days before Thanksgiving, the Arizona men's basketball team will make their way to the island of Maui, Hawaii and participate in one of college basketball's most iconic events: the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. A three-day tournament consisting of eight teams will take place at the Lahaina Civic Center, a historical venue that holds just 2,400 seats and has been the tournament's host since 1987.
TUCSON, AZ
nbcrightnow.com

Things to watch: No. 21 Idaho must avoid upset against Idaho State to keep playoff hopes alive

The Football Championship Subdivision playoffs remain a goal for the Idaho Vandals, who made the tournament in 10 of 11 seasons between 1985-95 and reached the semifinals in 1988 and 1993, before embarking on a two-decade run in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Since returning to the FCS and the Big Sky Conference in 2018, Idaho could not post a winning season, until now.
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Eastern Washington Eagles at Idaho Vandals

MOSCOW, ID
12news.com

Friday Night Fever Playoff Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 11 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 18 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Casteel defeats Cesar Chavez 70-30 Highland defeats Perry 57-22 Mesa defeats Corona...
PHOENIX, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Marana advances to the 5A quarterfinals with win over Phoenix Sunnyslope

No. 8 Marana held off No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope, 26-17, in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs in front of their home crowd on Friday night. “I’m just excited for the boys. This group of seniors has been with each other since middle school and elementary,” Marana head coach Phillip Steward said. “They grew up in this neighborhood. They’ve all seen what Marana has done in the past and they wanted to get an opportunity at it.”
TUCSON, AZ

