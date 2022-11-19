Read full article on original website
kunc.org
How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change
Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting
From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
county17.com
Groups petition to keep taxpayers from cleaning oil and gas messes
WYOFILE — Conservation and taxpayer advocacy groups filed a petition Wednesday asking the Interior Department and U.S. Bureau of Land Management to make good on promises to reform reclamation bonding requirements that help ensure the cleanup of oil and natural gas production facilities. Current minimum federal bond requirements are...
county17.com
As Wyoming rakes in extra revenues, Gordon recommends $412M infusion into Permanent Mineral Trust Fund
CASPER, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming has more money in its coffers than was anticipated when the biennium budget for fiscal year 2023–24 was set this spring. Driven by higher oil and natural gas prices, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October report projected $874.5 million more in revenues for the General Fund, Budget Reserve Account and investment income during the biennium than CREG had forecast in its January 2022 report. The January report was a major reference point for the Wyoming Legislature’s discussions when setting the biennial budget.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in CO-3 race
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded to Republic Lauren Boebert during a news conference Friday morning.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Is Tougher Than Shitium, According To These Periodic Tables
Mike Jones is a Fremont County Commissioner who leads a double life. Besides being a politician, he is a creative and inventive guy. Last year in his spare time, he invented a T-shirt all about Wyoming, based on the Periodic Tables...
Why some Utah officials are urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president
More than 80 elected officials from Utah signed a statement urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: "The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.".
cowboystatedaily.com
Diesel Costs, Shortage A Scary ‘Perfect Storm’ For Wyoming, US Trucking Industry
A situation is brewing with diesel prices that the Energy Information Administration warns could lead to serious economic consequences. Supplies of diesel fuel are at their lowest level since the 1950s, which is holding diesel prices higher. The already short supply...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts
Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council's "Assessment of Resource Adequacy" examines the...
Report: Demand, pressure to end fossil fuel use blamed for Utah's high gas prices
(The Center Square) - A report from the Utah Office of Energy Development blames the state's high gas prices on demand and pressure to end the use of fossil fuels. Gov. Spencer Cox requested the report as fuel prices in Utah trend higher than the national average. Utahns have paid...
Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana
The Bureau of Land Management has published a Public Land Order to ensure the continued preservation of the Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark in Idaho and Montana. The post Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana appeared first on Local News 8.
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will...
cowboystatedaily.com
F-Bombs, Cut Fences, Trespassing: Animosity At Boiling Point Between Landowners & Hunters
"I don't know if it's those on the fringes, those who are abusive, those who make the most noise, but there does seem to be a great animosity among resident hunters toward landowners" that spills over into resentment toward outfitters, Joe Schaffer said Friday.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Douglas Budget
Wyoming Senate Announces Committee Appointments
Senate President Dan Dockstader and Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill issued the following statement congratulating Drew Perkins on his appointment as the next Chief of Staff for Gov. Mark Gordon:. “On behalf of the Leadership in the Wyoming Senate, we congratulate Drew Perkins who served his constituents in Senate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
