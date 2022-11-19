ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kunc.org

How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change

Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting

From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
county17.com

Groups petition to keep taxpayers from cleaning oil and gas messes

WYOFILE — Conservation and taxpayer advocacy groups filed a petition Wednesday asking the Interior Department and U.S. Bureau of Land Management to make good on promises to reform reclamation bonding requirements that help ensure the cleanup of oil and natural gas production facilities. Current minimum federal bond requirements are...
county17.com

As Wyoming rakes in extra revenues, Gordon recommends $412M infusion into Permanent Mineral Trust Fund

CASPER, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming has more money in its coffers than was anticipated when the biennium budget for fiscal year 2023–24 was set this spring. Driven by higher oil and natural gas prices, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October report projected $874.5 million more in revenues for the General Fund, Budget Reserve Account and investment income during the biennium than CREG had forecast in its January 2022 report. The January report was a major reference point for the Wyoming Legislature’s discussions when setting the biennial budget.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: “The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.”. To submit...
cowboystatedaily.com

Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
cowboystatedaily.com

F-Bombs, Cut Fences, Trespassing: Animosity At Boiling Point Between Landowners & Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The major players in Wyoming’s hunting culture aren’t happy with each other. “I don’t know if it’s those on the fringes, those who are abusive, those who make the most noise, but there does seem to be a great animosity among resident hunters toward landowners” that spills over into resentment toward outfitters, Joe Schaffer said Friday.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Douglas Budget

Wyoming Senate Announces Committee Appointments

Senate President Dan Dockstader and Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill issued the following statement congratulating Drew Perkins on his appointment as the next Chief of Staff for Gov. Mark Gordon:. “On behalf of the Leadership in the Wyoming Senate, we congratulate Drew Perkins who served his constituents in Senate...
