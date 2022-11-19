Read full article on original website
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
Cows fed hemp act stoned and produce milk containing THC
Cows fed hemp, which is not yet an approved animal feed, behaved strangely and produced milk with THC.
Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Melatonin Every Night
When was the last time you woke up feeling chipper, well-rested and ready to take on the day? If you're like the average American, that certainly wasn't this morning. A July 2022 study in the journal Frontiers in Sleep reports that only 28% of American adults get the quality and quantity of shuteye that's ample enough to qualify as "restorative sleep."
Study From King's College London Shows CBD Can't Reduce Negative Effects Of Cannabis, But It Can Make You Cough More
Can CBD minimize some of the negative effects of marijuana?. According to new research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London, no, it can’t. The study, published in Neuropsychopharmacology examined whether marijuana with higher levels of CBD can protect consumers from psychotic experiences...
labroots.com
The Role of Terpenes in Cannabis
There’s more to cannabis than THC, CBD, or the hundreds of other cannabinoids present in the plant. While cannabinoids are typically thought of as the defining features of your favorite strains, additional factors come into play. The presence of terpenes is one of them. Terpenes refers to the hundreds...
Healthline
Adding CBD to THC Won’t Reduce the Effects of Cannabis That Get You ‘High'
Some research has suggested that CBD can mitigate the effects associated with cannabis products containing THC. A recent study has found the inverse, suggesting that inhaling CBD alongside THC did not protect participants from the short-term effects of a THC “high.”. Some experts say that consuming CBD alongside or...
ScienceBlog.com
Cannabis not made safer by increasing its CBD content
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London has found no evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) reduces the negative effects of cannabis. The research, published in Neuropsychopharmacology, challenges the commonly held belief that using cannabis that contains higher levels of CBD protects the...
MindBodyGreen
Red Light Therapy: The Science Behind The Light + Benefits, Side Effects, + FAQ
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plenty of esthetic treatments come with a pamphlet packed with side effects and strict post-treatment protocols (like chemical peels, for example). But what if there were treatments that got right to the point and started healing the skin ASAP—wouldn’t that be nice?
4 dangerous side effects of taking too much vitamin B6 and how to tell if you're overdoing it
Vitamin B6 is important for your health, but too much can cause nerve damage and photosensitivity. Symptoms of nerve damage include numbness, tingling, muscle weakness, and reduced skin sensitivity. If you supplement, you can avoid side effects by taking no more than 100 mg of vitamin B6 each day. Vitamin...
MindBodyGreen
How Much Fiber You Need Per Day + How To Increase Your Intake
The standard American diet is heavy on meat, saturated fat, and processed grains, but light on fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Consequently, 95% of American adults and children1 are failing to meet their daily fiber needs. This is no small issue—not getting enough fiber has whole-body ramifications that can...
L.A. Weekly
Is CBD An Antitoxin Concoction? — CBD Oil & Detoxification
View the original article about CBD Oil And Detoxification at Tribe CBD. Everyone nowadays is on a “detox” program. Even if you’re not involved in the health & wellness industry, you can’t help noticing the countless “cleansing” products in supermarkets. Even though the science on detoxification isn’t incredibly robust, there’s clearly a demand for supplements that promise to help the liver purify the body.
