Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo, western New York start digging out after "historic," potenitally record-breaking storm
Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were...
Western New York digs out of massive snowstorm
Western New York is feeling relief after three days of snowfall finally ceased. Orchard Par saw 77 inches of snow, forcing the Buffalo Bills’ scheduled home game against the Browns to be moved to Detroit.
Spam turns 85 years old
Spam, the Minnesota meat product that exploded in popularity during WWII, is celebrating its 85th anniversary. To date, the company has produced more than 9 billion cans of spiced ham. Elise Preston has more.
CBS Weekend News, November 20, 2022
Mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub leaves 5 dead; Marine biologists capture audio recordings of coral to analyze reef health.
Mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub leaves 5 dead
A man opened fire at Colorado's Club Q, a popular LGBTQ community nightclub, killing at least five and injuring 25 others. A suspect is in custody and investigators are working to determine a motive. Janet Shamlian has more.
New developments emerge in Idaho college students murders
One week after four Idaho college students were killed, the person or people responsible remain on the loose. Christina Ruffini reports.
Transcript: Rep. Karen Bass on "Face the Nation," Nov. 20, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California that aired Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass, who made history last week when she became the first woman and the first Black woman to be elected mayor of Los Angeles. Good morning to you.
Migrants rescued after being abandoned on island near Puerto Rico
Twelve Haitians were rescued after smugglers abandoned them on a tiny island near Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard said. The group built a small campfire that caught the attention of authorities.
The Wyoming Honor Farm: A state prison rehabilitating inmates by training wild horses | 60 Minutes
A program designed to rein in the number of wild horses on federal land is giving prisoners a chance to learn patience and responsibility. Sharyn Alfonsi reports from Wyoming.
Idaho student deaths leave community reeling as investigators continue to look for answers
A week after four University of Idaho students were killed, police continue to search for evidence and ask for the community's help in finding the killer. Christina Ruffini has the latest on the investigation.
The Wyoming Honor Farm: Where prisoners learn to train wild horses
There are more than 75,000 wild horses roaming public land in the west. "Wild horses" are the descendants of domesticated horses, the first brought here by Spanish explorers 500 years ago. By 1971, their numbers were dwindling and Congress stepped in, passing a law to protect this romantic fragment of our history. it worked almost too well. Today, federal land managers say the number of wild horses is nearly three times what it should be – and left unchecked, their population can double every 5 years. So, when we heard about a program in Wyoming designed to rein in the wild horses – and an unlikely group of men – we headed west.
WCJB
Four utility providers in Florida to collect hundreds of millions of dollars to stormproof the grid
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Power bills are about to rise again for some electric customers in North Central Florida. State regulators signed off on allowing four utilities to collect hundreds of millions of dollars to stormproof the grid. The Florida Public Service Commission approved proposals by four utility providers. Of...
Jan. 6 committee to release all evidence "within a month," Lofgren says
Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, says that "within a month, the public will have everything that we've found, all the evidence, for good or ill."
CBS News
571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0