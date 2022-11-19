ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Spam turns 85 years old

Spam, the Minnesota meat product that exploded in popularity during WWII, is celebrating its 85th anniversary. To date, the company has produced more than 9 billion cans of spiced ham. Elise Preston has more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Transcript: Rep. Karen Bass on "Face the Nation," Nov. 20, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California that aired Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass, who made history last week when she became the first woman and the first Black woman to be elected mayor of Los Angeles. Good morning to you.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Wyoming Honor Farm: Where prisoners learn to train wild horses

There are more than 75,000 wild horses roaming public land in the west. "Wild horses" are the descendants of domesticated horses, the first brought here by Spanish explorers 500 years ago. By 1971, their numbers were dwindling and Congress stepped in, passing a law to protect this romantic fragment of our history. it worked almost too well. Today, federal land managers say the number of wild horses is nearly three times what it should be – and left unchecked, their population can double every 5 years. So, when we heard about a program in Wyoming designed to rein in the wild horses – and an unlikely group of men – we headed west.
WYOMING STATE
