Read full article on original website
Related
Woman urged to leave husband after he cancelled job interview to 'save her from rejection'
A woman has been urged to leave her husband after he cancelled her job interview, claiming it would 'save her from rejection'. Taking to Reddit earlier this year, the user that goes by of Mall4907677, revealed how she had to leave her job in 2019 due to 'physical disabilities'. After...
Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating
This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
My Nephew's Wedding Has Torn My Family Apart—What Should I Do?
Dear Newsweek, I have been with my husband for 22 years. We have a combined family of four kids, three are biologically mine and one is biologically his, and my husband has raised his daughter since before she was one year old as a single father. We moved in together...
People Are Sharing "Ugly Truths" About Adulthood They Wish They Knew When They Were Younger, And Wow
"I should have started saving for retirement at 21 — but stupid me kept putting it off because I used the excuse that I was so 'broke,' and I’ll do it later, I’ll do it next year, or whatever. Also, stupid me didn’t stop and think that even if I just started putting a little bit of money away at that time, I would be a millionaire right now."
I’m struggling to maintain friendships with people who have kids. How do I connect?
I’m in my mid-30s and childfree by choice. I’m struggling to maintain friendships with people who have kids. Understandably they need to prioritise their children but more and more I find myself unable to have conversations with them. I like my friends’ kids, but often end up caring for them alongside the parents when I don’t feel comfortable doing this in case I get it wrong. I’ve had friends thank me for helping them with childcare when I thought we were meant to be socialising.
Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons
A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
17 People Who Had The Audacity To Make Something That Had Nothing To Do With Them, Alllll About Them
"Been hearing fire trucks drive down the street all day with their sirens on. I swear my cable internet lags every time, and I can't stand it. I am trying to watch the US Open."
Therapist breaks down how to do household chores when you're depressed. It's a game changer.
'Replace "I'm failing," with "I'm having a hard time."'
People Are Recalling The Absolute Worst (And Best) Things Someone Has Ever Said To Them, And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"Hearing that from her before she died... I can't ever let myself forget that."
psychologytoday.com
The Challenge of Making Friends in Adulthood
Creating meaningful relationships as an adult is not easy and takes effort. We should not be afraid of risking rejection, and we should assume that people like us. True friendship is about how you treat people. I recently heard a wonderful and very enthusiastic presentation by psychologist Dr. Marisa Franco...
I’m the friend who had kids first. Here’s what I wish my other friends had known
I was the first of my friends to have a baby—and that period of my life was filled with an excruciating loneliness and various hardships that I felt none of my childfree friends could understand. In no way am I blaming them. In hindsight, I realize that I, too,...
I'll Never Regret Having Three Kids Under 3
I had all three of my kids, right after another, stacked one on top of the other. It wasn’t the plan — but I’m so glad I did. I woke up one morning around the time of my first child’s first birthday, and I had the overwhelming feeling we needed to start trying again. This caught me by surprise, to be honest. I still can’t believe how many people asked me when I would have another child after my oldest was born. Wading through the hormonal soup and trying to find my rhythm with a newborn, the only answer that made sense was: “When the first one starts school.” The truth was, I couldn’t wrap my head around taking care of two children. I didn’t think there was a way I could love another child as much as I loved him. And I had no idea if my body could handle another birth since I still couldn’t walk properly when he was six weeks old because I tore and bruised so badly.
Senior Friendships Fade As Her Life Changes
The post Senior Friendships Fade As Her Life Changes appeared first on Seniors Guide.
shorelocalnews.com
The evolving family and Thanksgiving traditions
The holidays are all about traditions, love, and family. It’s easy to get lost in the chaos and craziness of the holiday season as you make your lists and check them twice. It’s the family traditions that keep us grounded and connected during this time. Traditions are always...
Comments / 0