WPBF News 25
Local organization working to keep manatees safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's manatee season in South Florida, and a local organization is making sure we are helping to keep the sea cows safe. Manatee Lagoon provides information and resources to educate residents and visitors about the importance of manatees and caring for them in the wild.
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with 100 Black Men of South Florida pack thousands of Thanksgiving meal boxes
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pembroke Park packed hope for families days before Thanksgiving. The nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida on Saturday helped put together thousands of boxes filled with food to make a Thanksgiving dinner. Participants assembled the boxes at Feeding South Florida‘s warehouse.
Expect Rain, Thunderstorms In Boca Raton, Delray Beach Through Midweek
Thanksgiving Looks Good. The First Part Of The Week Does Not. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be a largely rainy week in and around South Palm Beach County, as the gods of South Florida play a cruel prank on northeastern visitors […]
WPBF News 25
Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County celebrating 24th Annual Old Bags Luncheon
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County is excited about the 24th annual Old Bags Luncheon. The organization has been around for 60 years, and they are excited to promote an event meant to help families in need in the community.
WSVN-TV
‘What Thanksgiving is all about’: Dare to Care hosts food distribution in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise. 7News cameras captured a long...
myboca.us
Celebrating the Holidays in Boca
Time to celebrate! The holidays are here, and the City of Boca Raton has a variety of festive events and programs the whole family can enjoy this season. Holiday parades, festive nights downtown, a boat parade, and recreation programs are planned through the end of the year. COMMUNITY EVENTS. Experience...
cw34.com
Grocery store gift cards distributed for Project Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away and thanks to the community’s support, including some of our very own CBS12 viewers, families in need will now be able to enjoy a wholesome meal on Thursday. Our 32nd annual Project Thanksgiving, a partnership between...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
WSVN-TV
South Florida organizations provide meals for families in time for the holidays
(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm Share to give food to those that need it the most.
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
wlrn.org
South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach
Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
Food Editor: A vegan Thanksgiving, hot, new restaurants in Palm Beach County
I thought I was so clever, checking out a new restaurant early on Monday night, expecting it to be slow. It was a Monday, after all. But I learned there are no Monday lulls at the buzzy, new Blackbird in Jupiter. The place was jumping. One of the valet attendants at the Chinese-inspired...
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
horseandrider.com
Second EHM Case in Florida This Year
A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
WPBF News 25
FDOT prepares for busy Thanksgiving and holiday season
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season are going to be busy, and theFlorida Department of Transportation District 4 Control Center is going to be hard at work. Inside the control center, they have screens spread across the room, with cameras focused on major...
cw34.com
Palm Beach Gardens resident wins $1 million in Mega Millions
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens resident won the second tier prize of $1 million in Mega Millions. The winning ticket was purchased at A&M Discount Beverage #32 on 8057 N Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. The next drawing for Mega Millions is on...
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening.
cw34.com
Man in Palm Beach County scratches $50 Florida Lottery ticket into $1 million
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — This seems like the scratch-off game that people keep on winning. The Florida Lottery announced a man in Palm Beach Gardens claimed a $1 million prize after playing 500X THE CASH. It said James Young, 68, showed up at the West Palm Beach district office...
