Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy firms on bargain buying but posts weekly decline; wheat ends don
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday on bargain buying after a two-session slide, but still ended the week down about 1% on uncertainty about demand from China, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower, retreating from early advances, with the benchmark December contract on the Chicago...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures climb on bargain buying, wheat turns lower
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday on bargain buying after a two-session slide and spillover strength from soy product futures including soymeal and soyoil, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower, retreating from early advances, with the benchmark December contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on Chinese demand concerns, wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked lower on Monday, giving up some of the last session's gains on uncertainty about demand from top buyer China amid rising COVID-19 infections. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, although gains were limited by an extension of a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures ease on China worries, firm U.S. dollar
COVID-19 lockdowns in China hang over commodity markets. (Adds start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain futures eased on Monday as a stronger dollar made U.S. commodities look less attractive to importers and traders worried that rising COVID-19 cases in China could dent its commodity demand.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 9-11 cents, corn down 1-3 cents, soy down 1-4 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. NOTE: U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. WHEAT - Down 9...
Agriculture Online
Grain markets choppy at mid-day | Monday, November 21, 2022
The grain markets are under pressure in another choppy day of trade. The weather forecasts are favorable for South America and crude oil and energy price are sharply lower. Funds are holding long positions in corn and soybeans and the risk is they will liquidate positions in a thin market later this week.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina considers reinstating exchange rate for soybean sector -source
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Argentina is considering reinstating a special exchange rate for soybean producers in a bid to boost exports, a government source with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Friday, as the country needs grains export dollars to replenish its reserves. "It is under analysis,"...
Crypto needs less regulation, not more
Traditional regulations may actually worsen financial risk in the crypto industry.
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Minerva to buy Uruguayan meatpacker from NH Foods - report
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA is in advanced talks to buy Breeders & Packers Uruguay from Japan-based NH Foods Ltd, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources. The deal is seen reaching $35 million to $45 million and is expected to be sealed...
Agriculture Online
China's October soybean imports from Brazil slide
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell 15% in October from the same month last year, as high prices and a lack of crushing profits eroded appetite for purchases from the South American nation. Imports from the United States were flat from a year earlier, data...
Helbiz to Present at the Sequire Technology Conference
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will virtually present at the Sequire Technology Conference on November 30, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005739/en/ Sequire Technology Conference; Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. US Eastern Time; Link: https://sequiretech.sequireevents.com/home ; The presentation will be on demand for 4 months after the event. (Photo: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, November 21, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Decline in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as more ships leave Ukraine. More than a dozen ships hauling agricultural products left ports in Ukraine Saturday through Monday under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that allows vessels hauling much-needed grain and other ag items out of Ukraine, according to data from the United Nations.
Utah Small Business Credit Initiative launches end of Nov., providing $69 million in funding
UTAH — On November 9, The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of its Utah Small Business Credit Initiative, a federally funded lending program that should make it […]
Agriculture Online
Farm bill proposal: Strengthen subsidy limits, boost land stewardship
With its toothless payment limits, the U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers often are overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers. It called for farm bill reforms that would direct more funding to soil and water conservation and restrict subsidies to big operators.
Agriculture Online
Large part of Ukrainian corn crop may stay in fields over winter
KYIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Significant areas of Ukraine's corn crop may be left to overwinter in the fields due to difficulties with harvesting and fuel shortages, analyst APK-Inform said on Sunday. Corn can potentially be harvested in winter or early spring, but previously only very small areas of the...
