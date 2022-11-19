The University of Minnesota men's hockey team topped Michigan to complete the series sweep and the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team notched their first win of the weekend, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams both fell on Friday. On Saturday, the season continues for the Gopher and Bison football teams, the SJU football team starts NCAA tournament action, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all take to the ice, and the Timberwolves will visit Philly.

