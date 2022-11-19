Read full article on original website
Related
Gophers Sweep Michigan, Huskies Beat Colorado College on the Road
The University of Minnesota men's hockey team topped Michigan to complete the series sweep and the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team notched their first win of the weekend, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams both fell on Friday. On Saturday, the season continues for the Gopher and Bison football teams, the SJU football team starts NCAA tournament action, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all take to the ice, and the Timberwolves will visit Philly.
Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia
Who will West Virginia hire as its next athletic director?
10 years ago this week...
This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Girls hockey — Hannah Okerstrom delivers two goals and Hannah Heacox adds another to help send the ninth-ranked Stillwater girls hockey team to a 3-1 victory over 11th-ranked Blaine in their season opener at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Brianna Hersom finishes with 29 saves in goal for the Ponies. ...
Comments / 0