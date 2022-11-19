OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame Cemetery. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. The graveside service will also include final committal prayers for Stephen L. Bradley, Alice’s son, who died on August 28, 2017. A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service at The Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Mrs. Bradley died early Friday morning, November 18th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.

