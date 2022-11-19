Read full article on original website
Sunday Sports: Gouverneur football falls, one North Country team left standing in the state football playoffs
MECHANICVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sunday afternoon high school football from Mechanicville High School, where the Gouverneur Wildcats met Warrensburg-Lake George in a State Class C regional contest with a trip to the state semifinals on the line. Warrensburg-Lake George strikes first when Tristen Hitchcock plows in from a yard...
Waverly Wolverines Falls Short to General Brown in Regional Final
The Waverly Wolverines trailed 14-7 at halftime, but came out firing in the third quarter, however were unable to overcome the Lions of General Brown, falling 29-14 to end their season. See the highlights above.
West Genesee football stopped in Class A regional final
CICERO – All that went well for the West Genesee football team when it shut out Fayeteville-Manlius for the Section III Class A championship turned against them when it sought further glory. The Wildcats saw Friday night’s Class A regional final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium turn into a...
Thomas C. Flanagan, 83, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Flanagan, age 83 of Richville NY, passed away on Saturday (November 19, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. As per his request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Surviving are two sons Thomas and...
Service Rescheduled: Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service with military honors for Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Whittaker Road, Carthage, has been rescheduled due to the weather for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00pm Noon at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Carthage. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of the service at the Church. Janelle died on November 12,2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Did we just live through history?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, Watertown has picked up 61 inches of snow as of 8:12 A.M. Sunday. If this snowfall report stands, once verified by the Climate Center, this could go down as the largest snowfall in the City of Watertown in a 2-day time period. The pervious 2-day snowfall record was 46.3 inches ending on December 10, 1995.
Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday morning November 18, 2022 at home under the care of her daughter, Gina and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on December 26, 1949 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Leroy & Olive (Trainor) Dunham. She graduated from Tupper Lake High School.
Angela J. “Angie” Delosh, 44, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Angela J. “Angie” Delosh, 44, of 55 MacKay Road unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. Angie was born June 2, 1978 in Potsdam, daughter of Michael G. Delosh and the late Joan K. (LaRose) Delosh. She was a 1996 graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School.
Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame Cemetery. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. The graveside service will also include final committal prayers for Stephen L. Bradley, Alice’s son, who died on August 28, 2017. A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service at The Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Mrs. Bradley died early Friday morning, November 18th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Saturday: 57″ of snow for Watertown, more elsewhere, more coming
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
Digging out in the twin villages
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY)- Snow totals were around 4 feet for the villages of Carthage and West Carthage. For many North Country residents, this weekend has been far from restful. “I’m ready for summer to come back,” said Megan Pistolese-Shaw, Town of Champion resident. Pistolese-Shaw is just one...
Burial Reschedule: John C. “Jack” Webert, 84, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - The burial for John C. “Jack” Webert, scheduled for 11:00am Saturday, November 19th, has been delayed as a result of the weather. An updated service schedule will be published once finalized. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Blast from the Past: November 2000 snowfall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we look back at a snowstorm in November 2000. It really didn’t amount to much, but the National Weather Service made a reference to it early this week when it was forecasting the storm we’re having right now.
Bonnie Sue Petrie, 77, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bonnie Sue Petrie, age 77 of Heuvelton NY will be held on Monday (November 21, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Lake Cemetery (Brasie Corners). Calling hours...
George J. Csizmar, 96, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - George J. Csizmar, 96, longtime resident of Glenfield, died on Wednesday evening, at Lewis County General Hospital where he had been a patient for a few days. George was born at the family home in Glenfield on December 13, 1925 the son of the late...
Wind advisory starts late morning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow was falling in isolated areas Monday morning, but that will fizzle out. And it will be windy. A wind advisory for Jefferson County starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Gusts could be in the 35 mph to 40 mph range and...
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
Air Force veteran has something to smile about
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a special day at Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants. Dr. Logan Curtis is ready to announce the winner of the Second Chance program. “We’re going to redo someone’s entire oral health for them,” he said. “We started doing this in 2019, so this will be our fourth year.”
