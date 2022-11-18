A three-goal second period helped the Green Bay Gamblers get by the Madison Capitols Friday night. The Capitols led after the first period 2-1 with a Jayden Davis goal sandwiched in between a pair of tallies by the home team. Nicholas Vantassell, Matthew DiMarsico, and Jimmy Clark did all of the scoring in the second period to have the Gamblers doubling up the Capitols heading into the third. The Capitols would score an early goal in the frame, but Michael DeAngelo's goal with just over five minutes to play in the third period essentially put the game on ice for the Gamblers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO