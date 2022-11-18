ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Badgers harvest bowl appearance vs. Cornhuskers

It involved some drama, but the Wisconsin Badgers extended their bowl appearance streak to 21 in their 15-14 victory over Nebraska Saturday. The Cornhuskers led 14-3 heading into the fourth quarter, making it look like the Badgers would have to wait to battle for Paul Bunyan's axe to see if their bowl appearance streak would be extended. The tide turned in the fourth quarter when the Badgers made it 14-9 on a Graham Mertz touchdown pass to Skyler Bell. Mertz would put the game away with 28 seconds remaining in the game on a quarterback sneak for the Badgers' second touchdown.
MADISON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Gamblers finish sweep of Capitols

Matthew DiMarsico's hat trick was the difference in a 6-3 Green Bay Gamblers win over the Madison Capitols Saturday night. After a scoreless first period, the Capitols and Gamblers traded goals early on before DiMarsico's two tallies to keep Green Bay up 3-2. Eli Sebastian and Barrett Hall scored two early goals in the third period to make it 5-2 before DiMarsico scored his third to double up their hosts again.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Gamblers storm Capitols with strong second period

A three-goal second period helped the Green Bay Gamblers get by the Madison Capitols Friday night. The Capitols led after the first period 2-1 with a Jayden Davis goal sandwiched in between a pair of tallies by the home team. Nicholas Vantassell, Matthew DiMarsico, and Jimmy Clark did all of the scoring in the second period to have the Gamblers doubling up the Capitols heading into the third. The Capitols would score an early goal in the frame, but Michael DeAngelo's goal with just over five minutes to play in the third period essentially put the game on ice for the Gamblers.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy