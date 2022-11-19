ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

actionnews5.com

Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs

CALDWELL, N.J. (CNN) - A New Jersey man called police on his 9-year-old Black neighbor when he saw her outside spraying to help stop an invasive insect. He said he didn’t know what she was doing, but it scared him. A man identified as Gordan Lawshe called a non-emergency...
CALDWELL, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Two busted in Hoboken for stealing delivery driver’s e-bike

Two people were busted in Hoboken for stealing a delivery driver’s e-bike earlier this week, Police Dt. Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were each charged with theft of moveable property on Thursday, Mecka said in a statement. On...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

A bunny thing happened on the way to putting out a Bayonne fire

On a day that Bayonne firefighters rescued a homebound resident from a burning building, the photo that circulated from the incident was an unusual one — a firefighter clutching a rabbit. It looks almost like a renaissance painting: the rabbit’s ears laid back and eyes wide in terror, its...
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Check your tickets, New York.  Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and  Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve

Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
