New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Three women were killed inside their home in Queens.Newsing the StatesQueens, NY
PennLive.com
N.J. blaze destroys 7 celebrity trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in Hudson County used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
My mom says not to hang Christmas lights at my NJ shore home
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. OK, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
Manhattan subway robbers beat straphanger, steal cellphones, police say
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two men were robbed aboard a Manhattan train Friday night, police said. The victims, ages 21 and 25, were riding the E train when two men threatened them as the subway was approaching the Canal Street stop at around 8:45 p.m., police said. The suspects allegedly pushed the 21-year-old man to the […]
Hi-Railers Train Club opens model train display to visitors in Paterson
The Hi-Railers Train Club in Paterson is inviting visitors to come see their model train display – one of the largest layouts in the country.
actionnews5.com
Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs
CALDWELL, N.J. (CNN) - A New Jersey man called police on his 9-year-old Black neighbor when he saw her outside spraying to help stop an invasive insect. He said he didn’t know what she was doing, but it scared him. A man identified as Gordan Lawshe called a non-emergency...
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Two busted in Hoboken for stealing delivery driver’s e-bike
Two people were busted in Hoboken for stealing a delivery driver’s e-bike earlier this week, Police Dt. Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were each charged with theft of moveable property on Thursday, Mecka said in a statement. On...
Turkey giveaway in Crotona ensures families receive much-needed Thanksgiving dinner
The New York City Department of Corrections and the National Latino Peace Officers Association teamed up with other local organizations Saturday to give out about 80 turkeys to families who would have faced hardships buying Thanksgiving meals.
A bunny thing happened on the way to putting out a Bayonne fire
On a day that Bayonne firefighters rescued a homebound resident from a burning building, the photo that circulated from the incident was an unusual one — a firefighter clutching a rabbit. It looks almost like a renaissance painting: the rabbit’s ears laid back and eyes wide in terror, its...
Deadly Clifton, NJ house fire kills 3, injures cop and 3 firefighters
CLIFTON — A house fire killed three people ages 65 years old and older and injured four first responders at the scene. Clifton police and fire responded to the blaze at the multi-family home on Ladwik Lane around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
SUBWAY CANE ATTACK: Man, 73, beat in head by own cane after stranger grabs it on UWS
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital where he was treated for bruising and swelling to his face and head. He was listed in stable condition
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
Road rage or accident? Hoboken, NJ councilman hit while riding bike
HOBOKEN — Was it road rage or an accident that led to a city councilman being thrown off his bicycle?. Councilman Mike DeFusco told The Jersey Journal he just got on a rented Citi Bike on Adams Street, a one-way street, Saturday evening when he was struck by a Honda Pilot SUV driven by Efrain Pabon, 62.
These are the store hours for Target on Black Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the third straight year, Target has decided to keep its doors shuttered on Thanksgiving. This common theme applies across numerous businesses that have adopted this policy since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Target has three locations across Staten Island, one in Westerleigh, another in Charleston and...
1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
3 SENIORS DEAD IN NJ HOUSE FIRE: 2 women and 1 man killed, cause of blaze unknown
The Clifton Fire Department and Clifton Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at a home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton.
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
themontclairgirl.com
Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve
Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
1 DEAD AFTER NYPD SHOOTOUT: Cops exchange gunfire in Manhattan drug operation
One suspect is dead and another in NYPD custody following a shootout Friday night at a narcotics operation – jointly conducted by the NYPD, NYS Police and DEA – in Inwood in Upper Manhattan, officials said.
