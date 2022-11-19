Read full article on original website
Related
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Schools and treatment centers dealing with a rise in fentanyl use among young people
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas has seen a spike in opioid and fentanyl deaths over the past several years. With that, local school districts and treatment facilities are trying to amplify their warnings to teens and young adults. Fentanyl is a deadly drug that can be taken in many...
'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott directs TEA, school superintendents to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements, according to a release. The Texas law will override the recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KVUE
License to scan: Plate readers found across Texas are mostly unregulated
AUSTIN, Texas — More Central Texas cities and counties are using license plate readers (LPRs) to help solve crimes, but the KVUE Defenders found that there are virtually no State regulations for how those cameras – and the data they generate – are used. This year, many...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
fox44news.com
Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students
Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
Community reveals new home to Georgetown family after damage from 2021 freeze
After the winter freeze in 2021,Lilly and Bill Black's home was ruined. The Georgetown community came together to build them a fully functional house.
Ascension Seton nurses rally ahead of contract negotiations
AUSTIN, Texas — Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin (ASCMA) rallied Thursday ahead of contract negotiations, according to the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). The rally was held at 9 a.m. Thursday at ASMCA, located at 1201 W. 38th Street. In September, nurses at ASMCA voted...
KVUE
Advocacy group proposes changes to STAAR test
Raise Your Hand Texas, a public policy group, is pushing for lawmakers to file a bill to make changes to the STAAR test. Here's what they want to see.
Deadly intersection in Caldwell County leads residents to ask for change
MCMAHAN, Texas — We all know of at least one intersection in Central Texas that's dangerous, but there's one in Caldwell County that has viewers begging for a change. "Everybody's in a hurry to go someplace," said Caldwell County Constable of Precinct Two Tom Will. "You hear a lot of excuses [and] I've heard them all."
Malvern Books in Austin set to close on New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Local bookstore in Central Austin, Malvern Books, has announced on their Twitter account that they will officially be closing their doors on Dec. 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved:
proclaimerscv.com
As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?
For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
‘We want to get you screened and keep you alive’: Doctor encourages lung cancer screening
Despite advances in lung cancer detection, screening rates are critically low. Austin doctor explains why you should consider seeing a pulmonologist.
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
Central Austin Starbucks participating in nationwide strike
AUSTIN, Texas — The first unionized Starbucks location in Texas is participating in a nationwide strike on Thursday and Friday. Workers at the Starbucks location on 45th Street and Lamar Boulevard in Austin are asking community members to not cross the picket line from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, saying the company has refused to improve working conditions.
1 hurt in north Austin shooting Saturday afternoon
Austin Police Department said they responded to a call for multiple shots fired just after 1 p.m. Saturday. It happened at 9010 Galewood Drive in north Austin.
Central Texas Food Bank seeing demand equivalent to pandemic levels
AUSTIN, Texas — Leaders with the Central Texas Food Bank said more people in the community are needing help. “The level we are seeing right now is equivalent to pandemic level,” said Central Texas Food Bank President and CEO Sari Vatske. The bank works with around 250 partner...
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0