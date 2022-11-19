ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students

Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Ascension Seton nurses rally ahead of contract negotiations

AUSTIN, Texas — Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin (ASCMA) rallied Thursday ahead of contract negotiations, according to the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). The rally was held at 9 a.m. Thursday at ASMCA, located at 1201 W. 38th Street. In September, nurses at ASMCA voted...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Malvern Books in Austin set to close on New Year's Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Local bookstore in Central Austin, Malvern Books, has announced on their Twitter account that they will officially be closing their doors on Dec. 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved:
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?

For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Central Austin Starbucks participating in nationwide strike

AUSTIN, Texas — The first unionized Starbucks location in Texas is participating in a nationwide strike on Thursday and Friday. Workers at the Starbucks location on 45th Street and Lamar Boulevard in Austin are asking community members to not cross the picket line from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, saying the company has refused to improve working conditions.
AUSTIN, TX
