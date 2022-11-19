Read full article on original website
Report: Failure to fix throttle led to Indonesia plane crash
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian aviation investigators concluded Thursday that a nearly decade-long failure to properly repair a malfunctioning automatic throttle, pilots’ overreliance on the plane’s automation system, and inadequate training contributed to the crash of a Boeing 737-500 last year that killed 62 people. National Transportation...
WATCH: Pentagon says Saudis believe Iran is prepping an attack on kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the...
U.S. sentences accused Chinese spy to 20 years in prison
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal court in Cincinnati sentenced a Chinese national to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after he was convicted last year of plotting to steal trade secrets from several U.S. aviation and aerospace companies, the Justice Department said. Xu Yanjun, the first Chinese...
Chinese intelligence officer sentenced to 20 years for espionage targeting GE Aviation
An intelligence officer for the Chinese government was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for committing economic espionage and attempting to steal trade secrets from GE Aviation.
Heartbroken Aussies who lost both their parents in the MH17 crash on the one thing they wish they could've seen in court as three Russians are found guilty of shooting down Malaysian Airlines flight
A brother and sister whose parents were killed when they were passengers on board the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, have shared their heartache at not seeing the men responsible for the plane crash be jailed. MH17 was a passenger flight shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing...
US woman detained in Saudi over custody dispute set free
An American woman who had publically accused her Saudi ex-husband of trapping their daughter in the kingdom under so-called guardianship laws said she was released Wednesday following a brief detention over social media posts. In September, she received a summons from Saudi prosecutors indicating she was under investigation for "disturbing public order", a development Morris believed was linked to social media posts about her case.
Austin says US will support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday said the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” underscoring the Biden administration’s commitment to keep funding the nation in its war against Ukraine despite concerns a new Republican majority in the House may plug up spending. Austin, speaking at a press conference…
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
Three sentenced to life for flight MH17 downing
A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced three men to life imprisonment over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, in the early stages of a war that eight years later would put the world on edge. Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was cruising at 33,000 feet (10,000 metres) over war-torn eastern Ukraine when a BUK missile exploded near the cockpit on July 17, 2014, tearing the plane apart.
Cyber as important as missile defences - ex-NATO general
BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A cyber attack on the German ports of Bremerhaven or Hamburg would severely impede NATO efforts to send military reinforcements to allies, retired U.S. General Ben Hodges told Reuters.
U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals
The United States has imposed sanctions targeting Iran, as the Biden administration continues to punish the Middle Eastern country over its attempts to evade sanctions and its ongoing crackdown on anti-regime protests.
US sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. said Monday it was imposing sanctions on a list of people and firms around the globe that it alleged are involved in supporting Russia's military as it wages war on Ukraine. Unlike recent packages of sanctions imposed on Russia-based firms and people,...
