Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Crossroads annual food drive takes place this weekend around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Crossroads Church community is holding their annual food drive this weekend to help feed more than 100,000 people across Ohio and Kentucky. The 26th annual food drive will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 across the Greater Cincinnati area. Crossroads Oakley at 3500 Madison Road will hold its Food Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, Crossroads will hold another Food Drive in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

Top Weekend Holiday Events in Cincinnati

It’s a big weekend in Cincinnati as many events kick off for the holiday season! Check out our top picks for November 18-20, 2022:. Santa is coming to the Warm 98.5 Ice Rink at Summit Park! The Coca-Cola Caravan will be making a stop at Summit Park on Friday, November 18th from 6-9pm. Free photos with Santa, Santa’s reindeer encounters, share the Warmth Coat Drive for St. Vincent De Paul and sample Frisch’s famous pumpkin pie. The caravan will be making other stops around the city this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

St. Vincent de Paul hosts coat drive at local high school

CINCINNATI — Melissa Smith says the work of St. Vincent de Paul saved her life. “It’s been a life line for me, their services and their volunteers, you can feel it’s from the heart..”. St Vincent de Paul teamed with Five Cares to make a difference...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Great Parks hosts new holiday celebration at Parky’s Farm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County is introducing a new month-long holiday event Parky’s Farm near Winton Woods in Hamilton County. “We have a lot of space here at Parky’s Farm and I think with COVID and what we’ve come out of, it is a great space for people to get outdoors and enjoy the holidays outdoors,” said Rachel Dearing, director of guest experience for Great Parks of Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
star64.tv

Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Local Holocaust survivor to celebrate 100th birthday at Union Terminal

CINCINNATI — The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will host a 100th birthday celebration for Dr. Al Miller, a beloved Cincinnatian, U.S. veteran, and Holocaust survivor. In conversation with former Chief Executive Officer Sarah Weiss, Miller will share his story and his advice and reflections on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

This Price Hill Home for Sale Offers Amazing Views of Downtown Cincinnati, Incredible Outdoor Spaces

The home at 2392 Maryland Ave. in Price Hill offers amazing views and tons of space for outdoor living, and it can be all yours for $275,000. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house, built in 1890, is close to the Incline District and its Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, amazing restaurants like Incline Public House, Somm Wine Bar and Veracruz and coffee shop BLOC. The interior is filled with contemporary updates and a brand new kitchen but still has the beautiful original hardwood floors throughout.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a fire on Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Report of a working fire on Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills. Fire and police departments on scene, injuries unknown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
CINCINNATI, OH

