Read full article on original website
Related
SF Giants to host Team USA ahead of World Baseball Classic
Team USA will be using the SF Giants spring training facilities as part of their preparation for the World Baseball Classic.
St. Louis Cardinals non-tender former All-Star closer Alex Reyes
The Cardinals non-tendered former All-Star closer Alex Reyes on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals decided to non-tender 2021 All-Star closer Alex Reyes on Friday, along with OF Ben DeLuzio. Reyes, 28, was the number 6 prospect in all of baseball back in 2017 but battled a number of injuries that...
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Yardbarker
On This Day in History: The Cubs Hire a New Manager
There are not a whole lot of goings on around baseball this time of year. The World Series is over, MLB free agency isn't yet in full swing, and the Thanksgiving lull is upon us. However, in 1987 that did not stop the Chicago Cubs from hiring Don Zimmer as...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Announce Agreement With Key Reliever
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran right-hander Chris Stratton for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration. Stratton came over to St. Louis from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Jose Quintana deal at the trade deadline. After posting a 5.09 ERA in Pittsburgh, Stratton pitched...
WATCH: Asdrubal Cabrera Punches Opposing Player After Bat Flip in Winter League Game
Two-time All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera took exception to an opponent 'pimping' a home run off his pitcher in a Venezuelan league winter game Saturday night. The 37-year-old infielder charged towards Carlos Castro, punching him in the face as he rounded first base, as the benches cleared.
FOX Sports
Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Federer wins 13th straight final
1953 — Notre Dame ties Iowa 14-14 by faking injuries in both halves. With two seconds to go in the first half, a Notre Dame player stops the clock by faking an injury and the Fightin’ Irish score on the next play. With six seconds left in the game and Notre Dame out of timeouts, two players fake injuries and the Irish score on the last play to tie the game.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Kovalev records his 1,000th point
1945 — Jim Benton of the Cleveland Rams is the first NFL player to have more than 300 receiving yards in a game. Benton has 10 receptions for 303 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 victory over the Detroit Lions. 1950 — The Fort Wayne Pistons edge the...
Rays tender contracts to 14 arbitration-eligible players
ST. PETERSBURG — After doing considerable reshaping of their roster over the past few weeks, the Rays decided at Friday’s latest contract deadline to stick — for now — with the group they have. All 14 arbitration-eligible players on the 40-man roster were tendered contracts, with...
WTOP
Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal,...
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
Cubs Non-Tender Three Players Ahead of MLB Deadline
The Chicago Cubs had some tough decisions to make as they non-tendered three players on Friday.
WTOP
South Florida Bulls face the UAB Blazers on 4-game slide
UAB Blazers (2-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (0-4) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -16.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Florida enters the matchup with UAB after losing four games in a row. South Florida went 8-23 overall with a 6-10 record at home...
WTOP
‘He’s just gotta play’: Capitals loan Connor McMichael to Hershey
‘He’s just gotta play:’ Capitals loan McMichael to Hershey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals loaned 21-year-old forward Connor McMichael to their AHL affiliate Hershey Bears on Saturday after he appeared in just six games to begin the season. Drafted 25th overall in 2019, McMichael has...
WTOP
Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one...
WTOP
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears’ next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying...
WTOP
NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared for the Week
No. 1 North Carolina (4-0) beat Gardner-Webb 72-66; beat James Madison 80-64. No. 2 Gonzaga (3-1) lost to No. 11 Texas 93-74; beat No. 4 Kentucky 88-72. No. 3 Houston (5-0) beat Oral Roberts 83-45; beat Texas Southern 83-48; beat Oregon 66-56. No. 4 Kentucky (3-2) lost to Michigan St....
WTOP
Online sports betting in Md. to begin Wednesday
With the FIFA World Cup, the traditional Thanksgiving NFL games and the final weekend of college football’s regular season, some sports fans will likely want to put some money down on their favorites. For Maryland residents, it will be a little easier. Online sports betting will begin Wednesday, Nov. 23.
FOX Sports
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
Comments / 0