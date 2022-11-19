ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

On This Day in History: The Cubs Hire a New Manager

There are not a whole lot of goings on around baseball this time of year. The World Series is over, MLB free agency isn't yet in full swing, and the Thanksgiving lull is upon us. However, in 1987 that did not stop the Chicago Cubs from hiring Don Zimmer as...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Agreement With Key Reliever

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran right-hander Chris Stratton for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration. Stratton came over to St. Louis from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Jose Quintana deal at the trade deadline. After posting a 5.09 ERA in Pittsburgh, Stratton pitched...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Federer wins 13th straight final

1953 — Notre Dame ties Iowa 14-14 by faking injuries in both halves. With two seconds to go in the first half, a Notre Dame player stops the clock by faking an injury and the Fightin’ Irish score on the next play. With six seconds left in the game and Notre Dame out of timeouts, two players fake injuries and the Irish score on the last play to tie the game.
UTAH STATE
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Kovalev records his 1,000th point

1945 — Jim Benton of the Cleveland Rams is the first NFL player to have more than 300 receiving yards in a game. Benton has 10 receptions for 303 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 victory over the Detroit Lions. 1950 — The Fort Wayne Pistons edge the...
COLORADO STATE
WTOP

Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal,...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLB

Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela

ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
MINNESOTA STATE
WTOP

South Florida Bulls face the UAB Blazers on 4-game slide

UAB Blazers (2-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (0-4) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -16.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Florida enters the matchup with UAB after losing four games in a row. South Florida went 8-23 overall with a 6-10 record at home...
TAMPA, FL
WTOP

‘He’s just gotta play’: Capitals loan Connor McMichael to Hershey

‘He’s just gotta play:’ Capitals loan McMichael to Hershey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals loaned 21-year-old forward Connor McMichael to their AHL affiliate Hershey Bears on Saturday after he appeared in just six games to begin the season. Drafted 25th overall in 2019, McMichael has...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87

CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears’ next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared for the Week

No. 1 North Carolina (4-0) beat Gardner-Webb 72-66; beat James Madison 80-64. No. 2 Gonzaga (3-1) lost to No. 11 Texas 93-74; beat No. 4 Kentucky 88-72. No. 3 Houston (5-0) beat Oral Roberts 83-45; beat Texas Southern 83-48; beat Oregon 66-56. No. 4 Kentucky (3-2) lost to Michigan St....
TENNESSEE STATE
WTOP

Online sports betting in Md. to begin Wednesday

With the FIFA World Cup, the traditional Thanksgiving NFL games and the final weekend of college football’s regular season, some sports fans will likely want to put some money down on their favorites. For Maryland residents, it will be a little easier. Online sports betting will begin Wednesday, Nov. 23.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL

