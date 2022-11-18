ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Homeless Sex Offender Notification

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

The following people are not wanted . This is a Homeless Sex Offender Public Notification. If you have information that the listed people are occupying a residence, please call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

Click on each image to see the complete profile

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 111822 1833

