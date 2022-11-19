ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia basketball back on court, honors shooting victims

By MARK ANDERSON
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrvek_0jGMZlv000

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Kadin Shedrick welcomed Virginia's escape to Las Vegas, 2,300 miles away from Charlottesville and the horror of the past week, as the campus mourned the shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players.

Shedrick and his teammates honored their fallen fellow athletes on Friday night in their first game since Sunday's shooting. Before the game against No. 5 Baylor, Virginia's players took the court wearing sweatshirts with the slain players' names written on the back and their jersey numbers and the words “UVA Strong” written on the front.

Shedrick, who scored 17 points in the 16th-ranked Cavaliers' 86-79 win, said he struggled to focus in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and didn't know if he would be mentally ready to play.

“Coming to Vegas, though, has been a great escape,” he said. “I feel so much better getting out of the Charlottesville area because there’s a lot going on there right now. That’s not mentally healthy for anybody to have that around you all the time.

“I felt a lot better the last two days, and I was focused for the whole game. The last 30 seconds, I started to get a little emotional hearing everybody cheer for us. I went back to thinking about them.”

Armaan Franklin, who scored a career-high 26 points, said he had classes with all three players and saw them often.

“We played for them today,” Franklin said. “We played for the whole Charlottesville community. Just trying to be strong for each other. It’s hard not to think about it, three dead players. Just tried to stay locked in, but know what you’re playing for.”

The Cavaliers canceled their home game against Northern Iowa on Monday, the day after the shootings.

A moment of silence was held before the game, for which roughly 2,000 Cavaliers fans were in the T-Mobile Arena stands. Players put their arms around each other during the national anthem, and several hung their heads.

The three football players' numbers were on coach Tony Bennett’s shooting shirt.

“It’s not the way it’s supposed to be, it’s not,” Bennett said. “To have that performance — I know it’s just a game — but if it brought some momentary joy to any of those guys, thank goodness for that.”

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a student and former Cavaliers football player, is accused of fatally shooting wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry. The players were on a bus returning from a trip to Washington to see a play.

Running back Mike Hollins was injured and recovering following two surgeries. A fifth student, who is not on the team, was wounded and survived.

Jones faces three three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding, among other charges. A witness told police the victims were targeted.

The football team was scheduled to play No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Saturday, but canceled the game.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett opens up on upsetting Baylor in wake of campus tragedy

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the basketball court for the first time since Sunday's campus shooting and pulled off a remarkable 86-79 upset victory over No. 5 Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event Friday night. After the game, Bennett says his team had heavy hearts but played "free" after the tragedy put things into perspective.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
blavity.com

Charlottesville Community Holds Memorial For Virginia Athletes Killed In Mass Shooting

A devastated community in Charlottesville, Virginia came together on Saturday to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Dozens of athletes, friends, family and other community members were overcome with tears as they gathered at the memorial to remember the three University of Virginia football players who were shot and killed on a charter bus after returning from a school field trip, ESPN reports.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty, Virginia Tech to honor UVA during game Saturday

Liberty and Virginia Tech, two of the four FBS playing members in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will meet on Saturday afternoon in Lynchburg, Virginia at Williams Stadium. The teams will take to the field with heavy hearts, as they give honor to the University of Virginia football team and community after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting Sunday night.
LYNCHBURG, VA
News Channel 34

GoFundMe set up to help mom of slain UVA football player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A GoFundMe page set for slain UVA football player Devin Chandler has raised more than $100,000 in less than 48 hours. The former Arlington High School player was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed in a mass shooting on the UVA campus Sunday. Shelly Crais has known […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

UVA Strong Fund to Provide Support in Wake of Tragedy

In the traumatic aftermath of the fatal shootings on Grounds earlier this month comes an initiative to help. The UVA Strong Fund is a University-wide effort administered by the University of Virginia Alumni Association. Inspired by the outpouring of support from UVA alumni, parents and friends, the fund will support victims, survivors, and their families; provide support services for students affected by the tragedy; and honor the lives of those who died on Nov. 13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
92.7 The Block

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year

Reports have emerged that the suspect who allegedly killed three University of Virginia football players on Sunday had failed a background check while trying to purchase a gun last year but still managed to buy two firearms this year. The actions were confirmed in a statement by the store's owner, which was released on Thursday. The post Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents. On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
CULPEPER, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
205K+
Followers
142K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy