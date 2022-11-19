Read full article on original website
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith, Katie Lester repeat top 10 finishes at state swim championships
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith and Katie Lester all continued to display their swimming prowess by turning in top 10 finishes at the championship races during the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls swimming championships on Saturday at Webster Aquatic Center. Each swimmer had recorded top ten...
Jamesville-DeWitt becomes Section III’s first-ever boys volleyball state champion (video)
It was a historic day for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball program following a 3-0 victory over Section V’s Spencerport on Saturday in the New York State Division II championship match at the Capital Center in Albany. The Rams took home the program’s first-ever state title, which was also Section...
West Genesee’s Peter McMahon places fourth at Federation cross country meet
West Genesee runner Peter McMahon finished fourth at the New York State Federation Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Bowdoin Park, located in Wappingers Falls. “The race felt great, in my opinion it was my best race all season,” McMahon said. “I’ve been dealing with injury for almost the whole season and it has made it really tough but I’ve been learning to work around it.”
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)
Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Westhill, Living Word Academy fall just short of girls volleyball state title games
Both Westhill and Living Word Academy were a day away from getting a shot at a girls volleyball state title. The Warriors fell in Class B pool play and the Lions didn’t survive the Class D pool during Saturday’s New York State Championship Tournament at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 53-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
See the rankings for 173 Central NY individual schools on state ELA, math tests
Skaneateles Middle School and Enders Road Elementary School topped the rankings of Central New York school buildings on the latest round of New York state tests in math and English language arts. Skaneateles Middle ranked first out of 173 schools in a five-county region of Central New York for ELA...
Syracuse men’s soccer knocks out Penn in overtime to advance in NCAA tournament
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s soccer team advanced in the NCAA tournament with 2-1 victory against Penn on Sunday afternoon. Levonte Johnson broke a 1-1 tie just one minute into the first overtime period off a feed by Giona Leibold. The Orange advances to host Cornell (14-3-1)...
ACC basketball power rankings: How far did Syracuse fall after loss to Colgate?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Last week provided some clues; if not clarity, into just how good or how bad some teams in the ACC really are. Several teams in the conference met some early challenges in tournament-style events or made-for-TV games. Even more will do so this coming week over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Late-season collapses nothing new for Syracuse football; more (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 21)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 42; Low: 30. Be careful during the morning commute; 5-day forecast. BILLS MAFIA ON THE MOVE: Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns may have been moved to Detroit because of the massive snowstorm that hit Western New York, but that didn’t stop Bills fans from around the globe from watching the game in person. The Bills Mafia knows how to travel, and they know how to tailgate too, and that was on display at Ford Field. (AP Photo)
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Nov. 18
Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Ernie Goldacker, Nov. 9, on the 130-yard No. 8 hole at Drumlins East using a 6-iron. Witnessed by: Nicholas Albanese, John Renock, John Crossett, Steve Sopp, and Mike Grimm. Tom Callahan, No. 8, on the...
Former Syracuse basketball star Roosevelt Bouie: The grandmother who taught him to fish (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Years before he discovered the game of basketball. Roosevelt Bouie learned to fish. Bouie described himself as “busy’' youngster, but when his grandmother put a fishing pole in his hand, he learned that fishing offered him a sense of calm. Thus began a love affair with fishing that continues to this day.
Comfort zone: Syracuse eschews man-to-man defense in favor of the 2-3 zone in win vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. – In both of its exhibition games, the regular-season opener against Lehigh and the opening minutes of last Tuesday’s loss to Colgate, the Syracuse Orange played man-to-man defense. Oh, there were times, like the second half of the exhibition against Indiana (Pa.), when the Orange switched...
Our 11 favorite photos from Section III winter sports media day: Which teams had the most fun?
Cicero, N.Y. -- Hundreds of Section III athletes mixed and mingled at syracuse.com’s high school media days last week at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Players posed for serious shots and hammed it up for our photographers. Here’s a rundown of some of the best goofing-around pictures:. >> More...
November Blues: Syracuse football loses to Wake Forest (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — November is usually a time for all to express thanks, but it continues to be a thankless month for the Syracuse University football team. The Orange lost its fifth-straight game to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 45-35 on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, extending a November losing streak to nine games that dates back to the 2019 season.
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
Sam Hartman slices up Syracuse’s defense, Garrett Shrader appears to be back (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team held a 21-10 lead with 6:53 remaining in the second quarter, but Wake Forest dominated the game from that point forward on the way to a 45-35 win over the Orange. Here’s a look at the best and worst from Saturday’s...
Axe: This is as good as it will get for Syracuse football under Dino Babers
Syracuse, N.Y. — So it has come down to this. The Syracuse University football team has to defeat Boston College on Saturday night to avoid a six-game free fall to end the 2022 season with a 6-6 record after starting 6-0.
