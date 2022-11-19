ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

West Genesee’s Peter McMahon places fourth at Federation cross country meet

West Genesee runner Peter McMahon finished fourth at the New York State Federation Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Bowdoin Park, located in Wappingers Falls. “The race felt great, in my opinion it was my best race all season,” McMahon said. “I’ve been dealing with injury for almost the whole season and it has made it really tough but I’ve been learning to work around it.”
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)

Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

Late-season collapses nothing new for Syracuse football; more (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 21)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 42; Low: 30. Be careful during the morning commute; 5-day forecast. BILLS MAFIA ON THE MOVE: Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns may have been moved to Detroit because of the massive snowstorm that hit Western New York, but that didn’t stop Bills fans from around the globe from watching the game in person. The Bills Mafia knows how to travel, and they know how to tailgate too, and that was on display at Ford Field. (AP Photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Nov. 18

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Ernie Goldacker, Nov. 9, on the 130-yard No. 8 hole at Drumlins East using a 6-iron. Witnessed by: Nicholas Albanese, John Renock, John Crossett, Steve Sopp, and Mike Grimm. Tom Callahan, No. 8, on the...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

November Blues: Syracuse football loses to Wake Forest (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — November is usually a time for all to express thanks, but it continues to be a thankless month for the Syracuse University football team. The Orange lost its fifth-straight game to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 45-35 on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, extending a November losing streak to nine games that dates back to the 2019 season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy