CSG distributes free gowns for fall 2022 graduates
Seniors procrastinating getting their graduation regalia could be in for a treat as the University of Michigan Central Student Government distributes free graduation gowns to students graduating in Fall 2022. The program aims to alleviate the financial stress associated with purchasing the garb. The program was launched in 2018. This...
Ford professor speaks on gender, race and media research, intersection with political identity
University of Michigan community members gathered on Nov. 8 for the speaker series at the School of Social Work. Led by Mara Cecilia Ostfeld, assistant professor at the Ford School of Public Policy, the speaker series was about her recent book co-authored with Nicole Yadon, “Skin Color, Power, and Politics in America.”
How does the University generate power?
How does the University of Michigan generate power?. Have you ever wondered how the University of Michigan generates the power to keep the lights on after hours? The University obtains power through both on-campus generation and local utility providers such as DTE and Consumers Energy. However, this process is undergoing changes as the University moves towards carbon neutrality by 2050.
Photo Essay: Calling all friends and ‘farmily’
An afternoon at the Campus Farm. If you asked 8-year-old Grace to go outside after even a drop of rain, I likely would have run screaming for fear of potential mud. Don’t get me wrong — I’ve always had a passion for the environment and wildlife, with my elementary school dream careers ranging from zoologist to biologist to geologist (I had a thing for the suffix “ologist”). I loved the outdoors, but I loved to love them from inside, through a window. My Dad helped get me outdoors to make an impact through volunteering. Every Saturday we would drive 45 minutes from our southeastern Michigan suburb to Detroit to volunteer at the Michigan Urban Farming Initiative, or MUFI. It was there that I would face my fears of dirt and bugs.
Women’s cross country misses the mark in national championship
The No. 19 Michigan women’s cross country team concluded their season at the NCAA championship this past Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Wolverines were hopeful coming into the race after they had finished near the top of both the Big Ten and the Great Lakes region, only falling to rivals Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. However, Michigan just wasn’t prepared for what lay ahead.
Michigan shows grit, handles Columbia
Down 2-0 deep into his match in Sunday’s dual, Michigan redshirt sophomore Joseph Walker faced an inflection point after riding out his opponent in the second period. Starting on bottom in the third period, Walker muscled out an escape point, scored a 2-point takedown and grinded out a 5-2 decision.
Voter apathy: The silent killer of democracy
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, I stood in line for five hours alongside hundreds of my peers to change my voter registration and cast my vote in the midterm elections. When my friends and I finally made it out of the University of Michigan Museum of Art at 8:15 p.m., breathing in the air of freedom for the first time since 2:30 p.m., all I could think about was how I had wasted five perfectly productive hours of my life.
Thrust into unfamiliar territory Emily Kiser shows out against Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — After averaging 21.7 points in the Michigan women’s basketball team’s first three games and establishing herself as a major scoring threat, graduate forward Emily Kiser was the focus of Fairfield’s defense on Sunday afternoon. Throughout the Wolverines’ first road contest, the Stags consistently double and triple-teamed Kiser in the paint in an effort to slow her scoring.
Michigan’s versatility overwhelms Maryland in comeback win
COLLEGE PARK — In order to beat the number one blocking team in the country, the Michigan volleyball team needed to play a complete game. And the Wolverines delivered on Saturday night, steadily suffocating Maryland with strong performances on both sides of the ball. After dropping a close first...
Michigan survives Ohio in overtime, 70-66
On paper, it looked easy. This game, this opening stretch of games, this early season slate for the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team. But basketball isn’t played on paper, it’s played on the hardwood — and if that wasn’t already obvious, Ohio reminded the Wolverines of it.
Michigan survives Illinois, 19-17, setting up a showdown with Ohio State
All season long, the Nov. 26 matchup between Michigan and Ohio State has been anticipated as one of the biggest in The Game’s recent history. And there was only one matchup left before the journey to Columbus. That one game, though, almost cost the Wolverines their undefeated status as...
Godspeed You! Black Emperor materializes hope and despair at The Majestic
There’s a certain expectation that comes from attending a Godspeed You! Black Emperor concert. For one thing, the sort of elusive image that the band has fostered over nearly three decades through their press-shy persona, inability to assert a group leader and decision to name their band after a 1976 documentary about a Japanese biker gang inherently sparks some intrigue. Along those lines, there was a period of nearly a decade where they dropped off the face of the earth, and even after returning to music in 2010, live performances were few and far between. Even so, what made me most excited about their return was the music itself. It’s not necessarily its quality — which, given the numerous accolades the group has accrued over the years, speaks for itself — but rather the style of it that seems so well-suited for the live format. The average length of their songs is well over 15 minutes. This comes from their predisposition toward constructing cinematic, almost orchestral soundscapes. Add to that their unparalleled ability to build monstrous tension, and I couldn’t help but feel antsy driving to their Nov. 8 concert at The Majestic Theatre in Detroit.
Duke provides gritty offensive spark despite loss
Dylan Duke doubled dipped yet again. After a two goal night on Friday, sophomore forward Dylan Duke’s impact was already present, yet Duke doubled down for a short-staffed Michigan hockey team, netting another two scores and often carrying the depleted Wolverine offense on his back. Despite the loss to...
After slow start, Michigan’s relentless pressure overpowers Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The No. 23 Michigan women’s basketball team began its first road test against Fairfield in unfamiliar waters. Without any experience in a hostile environment and minimal experience playing from behind, the Wolverines were gasping for air as the teams traded leads and baskets for much of the first half.
SportsMonday: The Game is coming, but first, enjoy the pageantry
This week feels a lot like a birthday. Or maybe it’s Disney World, or the last day of school, or a snow day. It just feels like you’re a kid again, and everything you’ve been waiting for is here — and it’s the best possible version of it.
Ailing Michigan falls to Minnesota, 6-3
For the No. 3 Michigan hockey team, this week could only be characterized by ailments. With five typical dressers unable to play, illness running rampant and a goalie playing left wing, the losses just kept piling up. Even as two skaters who missed Thursday’s affair returned to the ice on Friday, they were replaced on the bench by two more.
After Corum injury, run game stagnates in win over Illinois
Whether it’s wearing the phrase on shirts ahead of the College Football Playoff, spoken by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh or simply left unsaid, the Wolverines’ core philosophy has stood since, at least, last season. The No. 3 Michigan football team’s offense — its whole team — relies on the run game to work.
With game-winning kick, Jake Moody cements ‘legendary status’
For all that Jake Moody has accomplished in his career, he’d never hit a game winning kick. Not at Michigan. Not in high school. Not even in youth football. So it was fitting that in the final seconds of his last game in the Big House — a stadium where he’s achieved so much — the fifth-year kicker had a chance to add one more first.
