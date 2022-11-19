There’s a certain expectation that comes from attending a Godspeed You! Black Emperor concert. For one thing, the sort of elusive image that the band has fostered over nearly three decades through their press-shy persona, inability to assert a group leader and decision to name their band after a 1976 documentary about a Japanese biker gang inherently sparks some intrigue. Along those lines, there was a period of nearly a decade where they dropped off the face of the earth, and even after returning to music in 2010, live performances were few and far between. Even so, what made me most excited about their return was the music itself. It’s not necessarily its quality — which, given the numerous accolades the group has accrued over the years, speaks for itself — but rather the style of it that seems so well-suited for the live format. The average length of their songs is well over 15 minutes. This comes from their predisposition toward constructing cinematic, almost orchestral soundscapes. Add to that their unparalleled ability to build monstrous tension, and I couldn’t help but feel antsy driving to their Nov. 8 concert at The Majestic Theatre in Detroit.

