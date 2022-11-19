Read full article on original website
Names released in 2 fatal crashes; Nightclub shooting; New airline coming to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday.
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
Rapid City man shot dead by Rapid City police officer
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KBHB) – A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police Don...
Rapid City police shooting
RAPD CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police...
Take a look at the 40th annual Festival of Trees
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead is celebrating their 40th anniversary. The Festival of Trees is an annual event at the Homestake Opera House in Lead. The event is one of the main fundraisers for the opera house. There are fully decorated trees and...
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. At a morning news conference, Hedrick said...
9 Best Restaurants in Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, South Dakota, is set against the stunning background of Mount Rushmore and the neighboring Black Hills. Free-roaming buffalo, sprawling landscapes, and a pioneering spirit are just a few of the attractions in this South Dakota community. That spirit lives in the culinary scene in Rapid City as well....
Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has fined Hermosa $13,000 for Surface Water Discharge permit violations. The city of 373, located about 20 miles south of Rapid City, failed to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on agricultural land, the DANR said. It also failed to monitor that wastewater and went over […] The post Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
The Main Street Square Ice Rink is open for the season! Here are 5 things you should know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The ice rink at Main Street Square in Rapid City is officially open, here’s what you should know:. The rink is open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays.
Top cowboys shine at Broncs in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo fans in Rapid City were treated to a Saturday night special as the third annual Broncs in the Black Hills brought world-ranked riders and buckin’ broncs featured in the NFR. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the night’s top riders.
Southside Service Station gets new owners
BELLE FOURCHE — John and Mary Cronk recently purchased Southside Service Station from Vern Bills, who owned the business for 43 years. “My brother managed it for 38 years, and the reason we sold it is because he’s 70 years old, and it’s time for him to retire,” Bills said.
PHOTOS: 30 of the top cowboys compete in the Broncs in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 3rd Annual Broncs in the Black Hills was held Saturday night at the Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City. The event featured 30 of the top saddle bronc riders from across the country competing for $25,000 in prize money. The highlights, which will be...
Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!
Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
Dangerously cold wind chill values overnight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is going to be extremely cold overnight. Temperatures will drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chill values will drop into the minus 20s for much of the area tonight and into the morning hours Friday. You’ll want to wear plenty of layers in the morning.
Thanksgiving travel: Quiet weather making for less stressful Thanksgiving plans
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head Thanksgiving week!. We’ll see widespread 40s and 50s across the area this week, with a speed bump on Wednesday when we expect a cold front to push through the area. Will...
Will under-age rules tighten for Deadwood casinos?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The enforcement problems that casinos in Deadwood face from people younger than 21 being in gambling areas have led to the possibility of different restrictions. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming plans a public hearing next month on two proposed rule changes. One would require...
City won’t allow cannabis cultivation, manufacturing
Seven months after indefinitely tabling an application for a medical cannabis facility that would have been housed in what is now home to The Hills Self Storage and Black Hills Federal Credit Union, the Custer City Council at a special Nov. 10 meeting voted unanimously to amend the city’s Ordinance No. 873, which contains provisions for cannabis establishments within the city.
Engesser shoots lights out; Lady Jackets win 61-50
SPEARFISH — Megan Engesser scored fiver 3-pointers in the first half as Black Hills State defeated Minot State 61-50, Thursday night, in Spearfish. In the second half, Engesser was limited to just one 3-pointer, in the third quarter. She would finish the night with 18 points to lead Black Hills State in scoring.
