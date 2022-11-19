ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kotatv.com

Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Rapid City man shot dead by Rapid City police officer

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KBHB) – A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police Don...
RAPID CITY, SD
kelo.com

Rapid City police shooting

RAPD CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Take a look at the 40th annual Festival of Trees

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead is celebrating their 40th anniversary. The Festival of Trees is an annual event at the Homestake Opera House in Lead. The event is one of the main fundraisers for the opera house. There are fully decorated trees and...
kotatv.com

Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. At a morning news conference, Hedrick said...
RAPID CITY, SD
birchrestaurant.com

9 Best Restaurants in Rapid City, SD

Rapid City, South Dakota, is set against the stunning background of Mount Rushmore and the neighboring Black Hills. Free-roaming buffalo, sprawling landscapes, and a pioneering spirit are just a few of the attractions in this South Dakota community. That spirit lives in the culinary scene in Rapid City as well....
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has fined Hermosa $13,000 for Surface Water Discharge permit violations. The city of 373, located about 20 miles south of Rapid City, failed to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on agricultural land, the DANR said. It also failed to monitor that wastewater and went over […] The post Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HERMOSA, SD
kotatv.com

Top cowboys shine at Broncs in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo fans in Rapid City were treated to a Saturday night special as the third annual Broncs in the Black Hills brought world-ranked riders and buckin’ broncs featured in the NFR. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the night’s top riders.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Southside Service Station gets new owners

BELLE FOURCHE — John and Mary Cronk recently purchased Southside Service Station from Vern Bills, who owned the business for 43 years. “My brother managed it for 38 years, and the reason we sold it is because he’s 70 years old, and it’s time for him to retire,” Bills said.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!

Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Dangerously cold wind chill values overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is going to be extremely cold overnight. Temperatures will drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chill values will drop into the minus 20s for much of the area tonight and into the morning hours Friday. You’ll want to wear plenty of layers in the morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will under-age rules tighten for Deadwood casinos?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The enforcement problems that casinos in Deadwood face from people younger than 21 being in gambling areas have led to the possibility of different restrictions. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming plans a public hearing next month on two proposed rule changes. One would require...
DEADWOOD, SD
custercountychronicle.com

City won’t allow cannabis cultivation, manufacturing

Seven months after indefinitely tabling an application for a medical cannabis facility that would have been housed in what is now home to The Hills Self Storage and Black Hills Federal Credit Union, the Custer City Council at a special Nov. 10 meeting voted unanimously to amend the city’s Ordinance No. 873, which contains provisions for cannabis establishments within the city.
CUSTER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Engesser shoots lights out; Lady Jackets win 61-50

SPEARFISH — Megan Engesser scored fiver 3-pointers in the first half as Black Hills State defeated Minot State 61-50, Thursday night, in Spearfish. In the second half, Engesser was limited to just one 3-pointer, in the third quarter. She would finish the night with 18 points to lead Black Hills State in scoring.
SPEARFISH, SD

