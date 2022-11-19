Read full article on original website
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to their roles in staging the armed robbery of a courier van transporting over $1.2 million in cash. The trio included Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, 21, of Mason, and Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr., 20, of
mibiz.com
Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline
Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
Three Michigan tribes join forces to create construction, development firm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three Michigan tribal development firms have teamed up to form a real estate development, construction and property management firm that officials say is the first of its kind in the Midwest. Aki Construction LLC was created by the leaders of Petoskey-based Odawa Economic Affairs Holding...
Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time. "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
WLUC
USDA awards Michigan grants and loans to expand high-speed internet to rural areas
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of its reconnect loan and grant program, the U.S Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) is distributing $59 million to communities across rural Michigan. “The breakdown of the $59 million was $52.6 million in grants and $6.4 million in loans,” said USDA Michigan State Director Brandon Fewins. “The vast majority is purely grant dollars that is coming back into rural Michigan.”
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Detroit News
39 years after Mich. man went missing, suspect found guilty
More than 39 years after a Newaygo County man vanished, a suspect has been found guilty in his death, officials announced Friday. After a trial in 27th Circuit Court, a jury on Wednesday reached their verdict for Roy Snell, 57, on one count each of homicide and felony firearm, records show.
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
Democratic trifecta brings LGBTQ rights, gun reform to Whitmer’s second-term agenda
As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer heads into a second term backed by a Democratic legislative majority, she’s expanding her focus to encompass long-term goals such as LGBTQ protections and gun safety reforms, she told MLive in an interview Thursday. In an October interview with MLive, Whitmer named a wide range...
WLUC
Second defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A second defendant has pled “no contest” in the April 1 Norway Township assault case. John Zanon appeared in Dickinson County District Court Friday morning. He pled no contest to aggravated assault and wearing a mask to commit a crime, both misdemeanor offenses. As...
WLUC
Gas price averages dip 23 cents before holiday travel week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, with a forecasted 1.5 million people expected to travel for the upcoming holiday, gas price averages statewide have dropped 23 cents over the last week. This drop in price is due to concerns that oil demand could decrease as economic concerns grow. Drivers...
How did new redistricting laws affect Michigan’s midterm election?
Michigan’s new redistricting maps had their first chance to show the impact on state elections with November’s general election. Some of the election successes of redistricting are more apparent, with political pundits stating the new redistricting process fulfilled its goal of becoming publicly transparent and aligning with the will of Michigan voters.
Michigan suspect in stabbing allegedly took selfies with body
Caleb Anderson was charged with the stabbing death of Patrick Ernst
Michigan Goes WILD With Vanity Plates, and There Are Some Great Ones
When I went to the Secretary of State's office a while back to officially get my license plate, I couldn't help but ask about a vanity plate. I see them everywhere and wondered WHY they were so prevalent. Turns out, it's insanely cheap to get one - only like $30...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect found guilty of murder nearly 4 decades after man disappeared in Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Richard Atwood disappeared from west Michigan 39 years ago. After decades of searching for answers, a suspect has been found guilty of murdering Atwood, whose body was never found. Roy Snell, 57, was found guilty of homicide - felony murder and homicide - felony...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage
DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023
Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
michiganradio.org
Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams
Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
