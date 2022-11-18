Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
utrockets.com
Rockets Fall to Chippewas in Three Sets in MAC Tournament Matchup
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Toledo women's volleyball team's MAC Tournament stay came to an end on Sunday with a three-set loss to Central Michigan. Despite the sweep, the Rockets (18-12, 11-7 MAC) were in contention late in the first and second sets, but a few points swung momentum in favor of the Chippewas (20-10, 12-6 MAC). A late Toledo rally in the third set was not enough to overcome a CMU offensive attack that hit .357 in the final frame.
utrockets.com
Toledo Falls at Home to Duke, 58-41
TOLEDO, Ohio— The Toledo women's basketball team hosted Duke on Sunday, falling to the Blue Devils by a score of 58-41 in front of 5,427 fans at Savage Arena. The Rockets (3-1) trailed Duke (5-0) by just three points, 17-14, at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 15-3 in the second frame. Despite hanging with the Blue Devils in the second half, Toledo was not able to overcome the early deficit.
utrockets.com
Toledo Finishes Fourth at Magnus Cup Invitational
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming team finished with a team score of 702 for a fourth-place finish at the end of three days Cleveland State's Magnus Cup Invitational. The Rockets captured seven top-10 finishes on Saturday afternoon, and 23 overall. Senior Jovana Duric started the day with...
utrockets.com
Toledo Divers Finish Second Day of WVU Diving Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Toledo women's diving team dove the one-meter board on the second day of the West Virginia Diving Invitational, Friday afternoon. Junior Madison Giglio had the highest finish for the Rockets, 16th overall in the consolation bracket. She scored a 243.40 in the prelims and a 241.55 in the finals.
utrockets.com
Toledo Heads to Florida for Gulf Coast Showcase
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team (3-0) is heading to southwest Florida this week to compete in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23 in Estero, Fla. The tournament will be streamed on FloHoops TV. Fans can also listen to an audio broadcast on UTRockets.com or the Rocket Radio Network.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo
The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
utrockets.com
Rockets Finish 28th at NCAA Championship Meet
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Toledo women's cross country team concluded its season with a 28-place team finish at the 2022 NCAA Championship Meet in Stillwater, Okla. Saturday morning at the OSU Cross Country Course. Sophomore Joy Chirchir led the way for the Midnight Blue and Gold in the 34-degree weather with a 52nd-place finish, beating her 147th-place finish at last year's championship.
Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday
Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
utrockets.com
Toledo Set to Battle Duke on Sunday in Savage Arena
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team welcomes the Duke Blue Devils to Savage Arena this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:00 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear gold as part of Toledo's "Gold Rush Week" that has highlighted big games across Rocket Athletics this week.
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message To Ohio State Players Ahead Of Michigan Game
The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is one of the best in sports. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that's the first thing Ryan Day mentioned to his players after the Buckeyes beat Maryland this Saturday night. Day reminded his players after Saturday evening's game that his team's No....
Michigan Player Has Message For Ohio State Before "The Game"
Illinois gave No. 3 Michigan all it could handle in Saturday's game. But now that it's over with, Wolverines wideout Ronnie Bell says the team is right where it wants to be ahead of "The Game" next week. Asked about the impact of Week 12's win in the postgame presser,...
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
Michigan star Blake Corum avoids injury scare against Illinois
Losing Corum would be a significant blow for Michigan, which faces No. 2 Ohio State next Saturday with the Big Ten championship on the line.
Yardbarker
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh criticized for puzzling late-game decision vs. Illinois
Michigan escaped on Saturday with a 19-17 win over Illinois, keeping their unbeaten record intact. Although Michigan’s late-game strategies mostly paid off, there was one decision Jim Harbaugh made that nobody understood. The Wolverines had a 3rd-and-5 with 13 seconds left while trailing 17-16 against the Illini. They had...
Michigan provides status update on Blake Corum over knee injury
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Saturday regarding the status of running back Blake Corum. Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime of the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Though he came out and was on the field for the second half, Corum only played two snaps. The Wolverines strugled to run the ball and could have used their top running back. So his absence led to concerns about his health.
Blake Corum Announces His Status Following Knee Injury
Michigan escaped yesterday's close call against Illinois with a win, but not without losing star running back Blake Corum to an injury. Corum hurt his left knee during the second quarter, and after halftime X-rays showed no structural damage, he returned for two plays in the second half. However, with...
utrockets.com
Taylor Alt Named First-Team All-MAC
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference released its postseason women's volleyball awards on Saturday and junior outside hitter Taylor Alt was named First-Team All-MAC. This is the third first-team all-conference selection for Alt, who was already the only player in program history with multiple first-team accolades. Her three all-league awards match former Rockets DeSeana Williams (1991-93) and Kassie Kadera (2009-11) for most career All-MAC distinctions in school history.
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
