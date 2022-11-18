ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecilia, KY

The Associated Press

Louisville QB Cunningham (shoulder) out for home finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is out for Saturday’s home finale against North Carolina State with a shoulder injury. The fifth-year senior was injured on the final play of the first half in last week’s 31-16 loss at then-No. 12 Clemson and did not return. Saturday’s game is the second Cunningham has missed this season. He sat out a 34-17 victory at Virginia on Oct. 8 with a concussion sustained in the previous game at Boston College. Backup Brock Domann won that game in Charlottesville and made his second start of the season on Saturday against the Wolfpack.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Dave Doeren on Louisville loss: 'I like the way our guys fight'

Obviously we’re down some pretty key players right now with the injuries. The margin for error is pretty small, and I told the team going into this we’re gonna have to play really complementary football, not turn it over which we didn’t until that last play. If we won on special teams I thought we’d be in it to win it, and we didn’t; we gave up a kick return for a touchdown and that was the difference in the game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 14. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
LOUISVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Meet the UHA Blazers

University Heights Academy got a chance to warm up and show out for the upcoming basketball season at Friday’s Meet the Blazers. Here is a YSE gallery from the night.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson

According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

What to expect at 2022 Light Up Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and as usual, Louisville Metro is celebrating with one of its biggest holiday traditions. Light Up Louisville is once again happening the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The 35-foot tree was placed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Former Bowling Green city manager passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

WLKY's Jay Cardosi host Hearts of Gold Gala in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY's very own Jay Cardosi hosted the Hearts of Gold Gala Saturday evening at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The event featured dinner, as well as a silent and live auction with all proceeds going to Cedar Lake Foundation, which supports a variety of services dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
LOUISVILLE, KY

