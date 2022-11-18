Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in KentuckyKristen WaltersBardstown, KY
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early VotingThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His ArrestThe Kentucky News-SentinelNelson County, KY
Road-tripping to Bardstown? Here's what we suggest.Rachelle WrightBardstown, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Friends, family remember beloved basketball coach Stan Hardin at the gym that bears his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fairdale High School community gathered to remember a beloved basketball coach Sunday. Coach Stanley Hardin died Nov. 9 after a battle with cancer. Hardin's funeral was held inside the gym that now bears his name. Those who knew the coach reflected on what he meant...
WLKY.com
Bullitt East football advances to state semifinals for first time since 2008
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — The Bullitt East High School football team is moving on to KHSAA 6A state semifinals after beating Central Hardin 28-15 on Friday night. It will be the Chargers' first appearance in a state semifinal game since 2008, when the program was in Class 4A. Click...
Louisville QB Cunningham (shoulder) out for home finale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is out for Saturday’s home finale against North Carolina State with a shoulder injury. The fifth-year senior was injured on the final play of the first half in last week’s 31-16 loss at then-No. 12 Clemson and did not return. Saturday’s game is the second Cunningham has missed this season. He sat out a 34-17 victory at Virginia on Oct. 8 with a concussion sustained in the previous game at Boston College. Backup Brock Domann won that game in Charlottesville and made his second start of the season on Saturday against the Wolfpack.
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 18
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
Dave Doeren on Louisville loss: 'I like the way our guys fight'
Obviously we’re down some pretty key players right now with the injuries. The margin for error is pretty small, and I told the team going into this we’re gonna have to play really complementary football, not turn it over which we didn’t until that last play. If we won on special teams I thought we’d be in it to win it, and we didn’t; we gave up a kick return for a touchdown and that was the difference in the game.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 14. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
WLKY.com
Bardstown runs past Union County for first region championship since 2005
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown didn't waste time against Union County. An opening kickoff return touchdown by Shannon Tonge gave the Tigers the lead to start the game, and didn't look back. The undefeated Tigers won 66-33 to win their first region championship since 2005. Bardstown hosts Mason County next...
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Play of the Week: 70-yard touchdown run by Male quarterback Lucas Cobler
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our UPS Jobs Play of the Week comes from the Male vs. Henderson County game. It was the second quarter when Male was up 7-0 and back on offense. Male quarterback Lucas Cobler gets loose for the second time and takes it all the way to the house for a 70-yard touchdown!
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Meet the UHA Blazers
University Heights Academy got a chance to warm up and show out for the upcoming basketball season at Friday’s Meet the Blazers. Here is a YSE gallery from the night.
Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson
According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
WLKY.com
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
wdrb.com
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
WLKY.com
What to expect at 2022 Light Up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and as usual, Louisville Metro is celebrating with one of its biggest holiday traditions. Light Up Louisville is once again happening the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The 35-foot tree was placed...
WBKO
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
WLKY.com
2 DJs live on scissor lifts to ensure Kentuckiana kids have a good Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some local DJs are going all out to make sure kids in our area have a good Christmas. This is the seventh year for Bikes or Bust. Two of the guys from Q103.1 are living on scissor lifts for 103 hours, as they wait for folks to drop off bikes for kids in need in Kentucky and Indiana.
WLKY.com
WLKY's Jay Cardosi host Hearts of Gold Gala in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY's very own Jay Cardosi hosted the Hearts of Gold Gala Saturday evening at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The event featured dinner, as well as a silent and live auction with all proceeds going to Cedar Lake Foundation, which supports a variety of services dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
WLKY.com
Louisville activists remember road traffic victims in a day of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last year, hundreds of people in Kentucky died in traffic crashes. Families are demanding change. A group met at Iroquois Park Sunday as part of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Two years ago, while crossing New Cut Road, Janet Heston's son was killed....
Comments / 0