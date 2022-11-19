Read full article on original website
Ben Askren Thinks Israel Adesanya Only Gets A Rematch If Dana White Likes Him
Ben Askren is giving his thought on the UFC middleweight title picture. UFC 281 saw a new champion be crowned. Alex Pereira fought and defeated Israel Adesanya in the fifth round of their UFC 281 main event in New York City. Immediately following the win by Pereira, he began to receive callouts. It seemed that Adesanya wanted to take some time to heal up and rest when he spoke post-fight but is now calling for the rematch himself. It is unclear which way the UFC will go with Pereira.
Video: Relive each of Anthony Johnson's UFC knockouts and TKOs
If you looked up “knockout artist” in a dictionary of mixed martial arts terms, you might find a picture of Anthony Johnson. Affectionately nicknamed “Rumble,” Johnson – a two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger – was an absolute force in the cage and one of the scariest fighters in MMA history, evidenced by the fact that 17 of his 23 overall career wins (74 percent) came by either knockout or TKO.
Video: Dillon Danis Gets Cracked By Anthony Taylor in Heated Altercation with KSI at DAZN event
Dillon Danis got into a scuffle with KSI and took a punch from Anthony Taylor at a DAZN event. Danis, a former training partner, and friend of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has found himself in hot waters again. Just last week, the controversial Brazilian jiu-jitsu veteran got into a brawl with mixed martial arts fighter Nate Diaz outside Madison Square Garden after the latest pay-per-view of UFC 281.
Khamzat Chimaev Targets Alex Pereira Showdown In Brazil, Colby Covington In March
Khamzat Chimaev still wants to wreak havoc on not one but two divisions. The undefeated top contender might be one win away from a UFC welterweight title shot, but that won’t stop Chimaev from seeking a fight in a weight class above. Chimaev doesn’t just want any fight, he targets the newly crowned champ Alex Pereira, following his TKO win over the long-reigning king Israel Adesanya.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 results, highlights: Vadim Nemkov outpoints Corey Anderson; Usman Nurmagomedov earns gold
Nemkov stuffed every single takedown attempt by Anderson to retain his light heavyweight title and earn the $1 million prize. When facing Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 277, things had gotten bad for champion Vadim Nemkov. Luckily, an accidental headbutt created a cut and led to that fight being declared a no-contest. On Friday night, the pair rematched in Chicago and Nemkov displayed improved wrestling defense to take a clear unanimous decision victory in the main event of Bellator 288.
‘Power Rangers’ Star, Former Fighter Jason David Frank Dead At 49
Jason David Frank is no longer with us. On Sunday, it was confirmed that the ‘Power Rangers’ actor and former MMA fighter had died at the age of 49. Frank’s manager, Brian Butler, would break the news of his passing. According to a report from TMZ, Frank committed suicide.
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Chael Sonnen Insists Bruce Lee ‘Couldn’t Fight’, Says Most Fighters Today Would Beat Him ‘Really Fast’
Chael Sonnen discredited Bruce Lee’s ability to fight. The “Bad Guy” said training hard is still better than mastering a martial art. The late legend Bruce Lee is known to this day as a pioneer of mixed martial arts. However, Chael Sonnen insists that when it comes down to real fighting and competition, Lee was far from what he was in movies.
MMAmania.com
Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4
Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time
Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Yardbarker
Vadim Nemkov Stifles Corey Anderson in Dominant Bellator 288 Performance
Bellator MMA now has not one but two Russians holding iron grips on its divisions. Bellator 288 came to a head with the second attempt of the finals of Bellator’s light heavyweight tournament. A rematch seven months in the making, and the conclusion of a tourney that began on April 9, 2021, ended with a 205-pound scrap between Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson. Although much of their first fight took place on the ground, this battle carried on for 25 minutes exclusively on the feet. Russia’s Nemkov never slowed or wavered, and he claimed a hard-fought unanimous decision win with one score of 48-47 and two of 49-46.
Exclusive: Kevin Lee Confirms Departure From Same Management Francis Ngannou Left Amid Pay Dispute With UFC
Kevin Lee has parted ways with the management team that also represented Francis Ngannou. “The Motown Phenom” is set to join a big-name management team. Former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee lifted the lid on his current management status. Lee used to share the same management team with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), but revealed that he had also left the group.
Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)
Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.
Michael Chandler Still Feels He Is ‘Winning’ Despite UFC 281 Loss
Michael Chandler is looking on the bright side of things following his loss at UFC 281. Coming into the UFC 281 event, many people were very interested to see how the lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler would play out. Both men are known for their skills and no-hold-barred approach to fighting. Many thought it would be Chandler with the advantage on the ground, however, ultimately he was submitted by Poirier in the third round.
MMA Fighting
UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch
The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
Yardbarker
CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February
Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista-based boxer Ryan Garcia to face Gervonta Davis in blockbuster fight
Chula Vista-based fighter Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will face each other next year in Las Vegas. The fight will take place on April 15 of next year, which is expected to be one of the most-watched fights since both fighters have been in the spotlight of boxing for the past two years. Garcia, 24, says that the boxing industry needs this fight more than ever now, especially hosted in Las Vegas.
Fedor Emelianenko To Face Ryan Bader In Retirement Bout
Fedor Emelianenko is ready to walk to the cage for the last time. MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko has been fighting professionally in MMA for over 20 years. He is said to be one of the best heavyweight fighters ever and now he is finally ready to leave competition behind him. Emelianenko will be having his retirement fight in the Bellator cage this coming February as he takes on Ryan Bader. The news was first reported by CBSSports.com.
Trial Date for Jorge Masvidal Pushed to February 2023 Following Alleged Assault of Colby Covington
The trial date for UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has been delayed into the new year after Masvidal’s defense attorney and a Miami-Dade County district attorney were granted a joint continuance. During the hearing, Judge Zachary James set the expected trial date for February 27th. Masvidal faces charges of aggravated...
