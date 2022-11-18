Read full article on original website
INTERVIEW: Ace Young stars in world premiere play at The Tank
Photo: Vatican Falls, written by Frank Avella, stars Ace Young. Photo courtesy of Ashley Garrett / Provided by Matt Ross PR with permission. Vatican Falls, the new play written by Frank Avella and starring Ace Young, finishes its limited engagement Sunday, Nov. 20 at The Tank in New York City. The show, which is co-directed by Avella and Carlotta Brentan (also a performer), is a topical drama involving the tragic sexual abuse scandal in the Roman Catholic Church. The show centers the stories of survivors of the abuse, following them on a long journey — both emotional and spiritual (and even geographical, with the narrative taking characters to Boston, Rome, Los Angeles and New York City). Along the way, Vatican Falls focuses on themes such as anger, shame, love, forgiveness and retribution.
BK-born inmate runs marathons behind bars in inspiring film
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — When a Brooklyn mom heard her son was running marathons at San Quentin State Prison in California, she was a bit stunned. “When he hung out (in Brooklyn), he had two, left feet.,” Jacqueline Andrews recalled. “He didn’t run. He didn’t play basketball.” Her son’s lack of athleticism wasn’t his only […]
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
Remembering Rev. Calvin O. Butts
When I was about 7 years old, my family and I were visiting New York City and attending a large worship service at historic Abyssinian Baptist Church when I let go of my mother’s hand in the bustling crowd on the way to the balcony and suddenly became separated from her. I was overwhelmed with panic and fear. But friendly people summoned an usher who took me down to the pulpit, where the preacher embraced me and asked the congregation if anyone knew this child. My mother, who was frantically searching for me in the balcony, stood and said yes, and another usher quickly reunited us. I can still remember how terrifying it felt to be lost. But I also remember how adults at Abyssinian Baptist Church immediately surrounded me with care and concern, reassured me they would take care of me, and did not let go until I was safe.
Friend of rap legend wins Emmys for doc
A Southeast Queens resident was honored for the work he put into an examination of the legacy and death of his friend, hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay. ABC 7’s documentary “Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case” won four Emmys at the New York iteration of the awards ceremony last month. Daryl Pringle, a native of Hollis, worked as a talent coordinator on the project, gathering those who knew the Run DMC musician, as he did, for interviews in the program.
Brooklyn Deli Times Square Officially Opens
Fireman Hospitality Group has opened a new Brooklyn Deli in Times Square (1501 Broadway, with the entrance on 43rd Street). It is the second Brooklyn Deli location in Manhattan; the other is located on Seventh Avenue opposite Carnegie Hall. The 3,460-square-feet eatery has 130 seats and serves New York comfort...
$1 Slice Challenge with Raekwon and Scott Wiener | Pizza Wars
The dollar slice is the lifeblood of New York City. For just a buck, anyone can fill up on a hot slice. On this episode of Pizza Wars, host Nicole Russell faces off against resident pizza nerd Scott Wiener to see who can make the ultimate budget-friendly pie—a pizza that won't break the bank, but also tastes delicious. And judging the event is dollar-slice obsessive and New York hip-hop legend Raekwon the Chef. Can Nicole whip up a slice good enough to make Raekwon part with a hard-earned dollar? Tune in to an all-new episode of Pizza Wars and find out! Presented by Ooni Pizza Ovens: https://ooni.com/pizza-wars.
DA Bragg won't prosecute nurse accused of killing husband
NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says he will not prosecute an Upper West Side nurse in the murder of her husband.Tracy McCarter was arrested in March of 2020, accused of fatally stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife.READ MORE: Protesters rally for Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering husband, ask Manhattan DA to drop all chargesSupporters called for those charges to be dropped, saying McCarter is a victim of domestic violence and was defending herself.After a review of the evidence, Bragg says he found reasonable doubt to support a second-degree murder conviction.
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl's Queens death exonerated
Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D'aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a Sweet 16 party when she was shot and killed. Capers was exonerated on Thursday. Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl’s Queens...
NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension
An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
How a man who served time on Rikers came to serve in the NY Assembly
“I knew people wanted me to fail, so that was motivation for me,” Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said in an office in East Harlem on Oct. 17. Eddie Gibbs brings inside perspective to questions of crime and redemption. [ more › ]
Why we moved to NYC from Jersey City: To lock in reduced pandemic rents and be near Central Park
When monthly rents in New York City dipped during the pandemic, Shaun Rowan and husband Miguel Rowan longed to be near Central Park. They found what they were looking for—more room and private outdoor space—in South Harlem. Here’s their story. I was born in London and moved...
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
America’s Best Brazilian Steakhouses to Visit
Brazilian steakhouses, also known as churrascarias, offer a unique dining experience for barbecue fans. There are plenty of Brazilian steakhouses in America, including some popular chains. They typically serve the customers rodizio style, which means that the various types of meat are prepared on large skewers. The waiters then come...
Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations
NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
Retro Fitness member seriously hurt in fall onto weights left on floor, lawsuit says
A Bergen County woman has filed suit against the owners of Retro Fitness, claiming she fell off a machine while exercising and landed on weights left on the floor by another gym user. Aysun Kahraman, 51, of North Arlington, says in court papers she was seriously hurt when she fell...
How the Grinch tried to steal one Jersey City street’s Christmas spirit
“Then he growled, with his Grinch fingers nervously drumming, ‘I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming!’” — Dr. Seuss, How The Grinch Stole Christmas!. Theodor Seuss Geisel’s Christmas villain did not pay a visit to New York Avenue in Jersey City this week, but someone — perhaps also with a heart two sizes too small — did their best impression.
