Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Lawyers React to Report That Manhattan DA Sees Stormy Daniels Hush Money Payment as a Way to Criminally Charge Trump
As prosecutors in New York City weigh criminal charges against former president Donald Trump based on a years-old, alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, reaction to such potential legal action has been a mix of here we go again and “I’ll believe it when I see it.”
Soccer player breaks down in tears after spotting grandmother who he hadn't seen in 4 years
When she comes onto the field, both the grandma and grandson hug each other tightly, crying and expressing their emotions.
Instagram told to reinstate music video removed at request of Met police
Oversight board says removal of Secrets Not Safe by Chinx (OS) suggests ‘over-policing of certain communities’
Column: Liars lose and deniers are denied. In the midterms, democracy comes out ahead
Voters rejected candidates who parroted the 'Big Lie' about the 2020 election or set out to hijack balloting machinery so they could manipulate future elections
