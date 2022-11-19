Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras. One person was killed, and three others were injured Friday night in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay. For some, the incidents reinforce the need for more surveillance cameras to help catch the criminals involved in such crimes.
CHP investigating two shootings near Bay Bridge overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that happened overnight, one on the Bay Bridge and a second close by, according to a statement from CHP. The first incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the westbound direction of the Bay Bridge. A person reported being injured by debris, CHP […]
Police engage in two separate vehicle pursuits
Petaluma, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma arrested two people last week in separate vehicle pursuits, police said in a statement Saturday. The first incident occurred on Nov. 16 near Casa Grande High School, when a driver accelerated past an officer outside Casa Grande High School going about 80 mph in a zone with a […]
eastcountytoday.net
One Dead in Early Morning Vehicle Crash on Bethel Island
The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that one person was dead after a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Bethel Island. According to CHP, at about 2:10am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a single vehicle crash on Sugar Barge Road in Bethel Island. The preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree. CHP and emergency personnel arrived on scene and the driver was pronounced deceased.
eastcountytoday.net
Suspect in Highway 4 Shooting Near Hillcrest Arrested
VALLEJO, CA. – On Sunday, November 13, 2022, detectives from the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Golden Gate Division arrested a suspect in connection with a freeway shooting that occurred on September 12, 2022, on State Route 4, east of Hillcrest Avenue in Contra Costa County. Christian Sneed, 29,...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Nab Suspects Involved in Stockton Carjacking
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 10:41 pm, a Brentwood Police officer spotted a carjacked Dodge Challenger taken from Stockton and pursued it into Antioch on Highway 4. The suspects who carjacked the vehicle were reportedly armed with handguns. An Oakley Police officer picked up the pursuit and the...
Coroner's inquest finds Oakland woman's death after police pursuit was accidental
MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Friday that a coroner's jury found 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland died because of an accident. The coroner's jury reached the verdict Friday in the inquest after hearing the testimony of witnesses called by hearing officer Laura Pagey. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near Moraga Way and St. Andrews Drive around 10:10 a.m. that day. A chase ensued, with Jackson speeding toward Orinda. Authorities said the officer called off the pursuit for safety reasons shortly before the crash, in which Jackson was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital. Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston convenes a coroner's inquest in fatal incidents involving law enforcement personnel. It's a public hearing during which a jury rules on the manner of a person's death. Jury members can choose from the following four options when making their finding: accident, suicide, natural causes, or at the hands of another person other than by accident.
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Victims of deadly Pittsburg crash, including 3 children, identified
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The names and ages of the two adults and three children killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 were released Friday. The victims were identified as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville and Vallejo residents Tiara Tucker, 27, Mariah Mihailovic, 5, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9.
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies After Friday Shooting in San Jose
A man who was shot Friday afternoon in north San Jose has died from his injuries, according to a San Jose Police Department spokesperson Saturday. Detectives are still looking for a suspect. The fatal shooting is the city's 35th homicide of 2022. The incident occurred in the 600 block of...
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
Victims killed in horrific wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG -- Authorities have identified the five people -- including three children age nine and under -- who were killed early Thursday morning in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4. Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5, all of Vallejo, and Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville, died in the head-on collision reported around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 4, according to the Sheriff's Office.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound highway lanes near Railroad Avenue, then learned...
Woman dead after crashing into building in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is deceased after crashing into a building Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving one vehicle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. According to SJPD, an adult female was driving northbound […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
KTVU FOX 2
3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
Alexis Gabe's family holds vigil where her remains were discovered
The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect
RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Thursday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes just past the Gilman Street onramp. It appeared the motorcycle rider had been hit by at least one vehicle and possibly a second one, the CHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was withheld until family notification.The CHP issued a Sig-Alert at 1:51 p.m. with the left three lanes closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the CHP's Oakland bureau at 510-957-8247.
Comments / 1